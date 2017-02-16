Sidney Crosby Becomes 12th-Fastest Player in NHL History to Reach 1,000 Points

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Sidney Crosby made history Thursday night when he recorded his 1,000th career point in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.

The monumental tally came in the first period when Crosby set up Chris Kunitz for a quick one-timer to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead:

However, Crosby didn't stop there.

The 29-year-old—who became the 12th-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points—capped off a three-point evening with the overtime winner when he punched home a slick feed from Evgeni Malkin with 21.1 seconds remaining in the extra session to hand Pittsburgh the win:

"The fact he scores the game winner is apropos, given he gets the 1,000th point in the game," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said, according to the Associated Press' Will Graves. "I think the sky's the limit for Sid. I think he's that good of a player."

According to Elias Sports Bureau (via NHL PR on Twitter), Crosby resides in elite company when it comes to his point-per-game output:

With another personal milestone in the rearview mirror, Crosby will set his sights on helping the Penguins battle for a second straight Stanley Cup title.

Just five points off the pace of the No. 1-seeded Washington Capitals with 26 games to play, Pittsburgh will have a chance to make a run at the Eastern Conference's top spot so long as Crosby continues to churn out brilliant efforts on a nightly basis.