Steve Kerr Says He May Play Russell Westbrook with Kevin Durant at All-Star Game

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates again during Sunday's All-Star Game, but it remains a mystery if they will share the floor together.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the coach of the Western Conference team, said he's "definitely considered it," when asked if he would play Oklahoma City's Westbrook alongside his former teammate. Kerr made the comments to ESPN Radio Thursday (h/t Marc Stein of ESPN.com).

"I have thought about it and I'm not going to share it with you here today," Kerr added.

Stein noted the Warriors coach previously revealed he would play all four Golden State All-Stars—Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green—at the same time in Sunday's game, leaving one spot available on the floor.

If Westbrook occupied that spot, it would reintroduce some drama after Durant left the Thunder to join the same Golden State team that beat Oklahoma City in a dramatic seven-game Western Conference Finals last season.

Westbrook previously said the two former teammates weren't on speaking terms, per Royce Young of ESPN.com:

Curry also appeared on ESPN Radio Thursday and said Green could serve as an icebreaker in the face of any tension (h/t Stein): "He's going to come in and just probably crack jokes and do something real loud and make it a locker room scene."

The All-Star break is on the heels of Golden State's commanding 130-114 Saturday victory over Westbrook and the Thunder in Durant's first game back in Oklahoma City. The Texas product scored 34 points, while Westbrook countered with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but also 11 turnovers as he forced the issue at times.

Most notably, Durant and Westbrook yelled at each other during a timeout in the third quarter.

The Warriors are 3-0 against the Thunder this season with one more head-to-head clash remaining. Even with the tension in place, a Western Conference win would give Westbrook his first victory of the season when Durant is also on the floor.