Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Mahmoud Dahoud

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could reportedly be a transfer target for Juventus as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Reds. Juve may also be keen on mooted Liverpool target Borussia Monchengladbach ace Mahmoud Dahoud.

A report from TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star) revealed how the Bianconeri could renew interest in Can: "The Italian giants have previously been linked with a swoop for Reds midfielder Emre Can. Can is out of contract at Anfield in 2018 and the Serie A giants may launch a swoop."

The same source also noted how Juve are keen on Dahoud, a player Turrell maintains still has admirers at Anfield: "Borussia Dortmund star Dahoud is also Liverpool’s wanted list. Starsport understands Jurgen Klopp is still keen on the player despite being knocked back in the past."

Klopp may not be able to keep Can away from Juventus. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Turrell stressed how Juventus' ability to guarantee UEFA Champions League football next season could leave Liverpool trailing in any race for 21-year-old Dahoud. Juve are seven points clear at the top of the Serie A standings and likely to win another Italian domestic title.

By contrast, Liverpool are currently outside the Champions League places in the Premier League, albeit just one place and a single point off fourth. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp isn't in a strong position to assure would-be transfer signings of a place in Europe's premier club tournament next season.

However, Klopp will be in a position to add a much-needed infusion of talent and dynamism to his midfield ranks in the summer. Those are qualities an unbalanced group needs.

Liverpool have tough runners in skipper Jordan Henderson and Can as well as cultured schemers such as Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana. Yet Klopp's squad lacks a true all-rounder in the middle, a skilled grafter able to combine industry with quality.

Can is a combative presence, but doesn't give his team much in attack. Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum can do those things, but the former PSV Eindohoven star may be more effective deployed further forward thanks to his keen eye for goal.

Creative verve and scoring potential is not something Can provides too often. The ex-Bayer Leverkusen man has supplied just one assist in England's top flight this season, according to WhoScored.com.

As a burgeoning young star in the Bundesliga, Dahoud fits the bill as a player capable of underpinning midfield for a top club. However, it may not be an opinion as strongly held at Anfield as many believe.

In fact, James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo has reported Klopp and the Reds no longer view Dahoud as a priority target: "All gone very quiet on Dahoud. Liverpool were very keen last summer but Monchengladbach didn’t want to sell. Since then I’ve not heard Dahoud mentioned."

Liverpool may no longer be keen on Dahoud, but it shouldn't stop the Reds from identifying a list of targets who can help Klopp's team dominate games in the middle of the pitch more often next season.

Once Klopp has targeted the right players, he should feel comfortable saying goodbye to Can, a midfielder who doesn't offer enough to help a title contender win the league.