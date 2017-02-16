Darrelle Revis Charged After Alleged Altercation in Pittsburgh

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was allegedly involved in an altercation in the South Side of Pittsburgh over the weekend. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the nature of that altercation, however.

Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, told ESPN police have informed him that Revis will be charged with robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Jones also said a warrant will be issued for Revis' arrest, and he will turn himself in.

Attorney Daniel Wallach provided the criminal docket laying out Revis' charges:

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety previously released a statement on the incident earlier in the day, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com:

Revis' lawyer told CBS Pittsburgh that the cornerback was assaulted by five people while in the city to visit with friends and family.

Andrew Stockey of WTAE.com also shared the statement from Revis' lawyer:

Revis' lawyer said the Jets cornerback sought medical attention following the incident, per Garafolo. He also said "at no point in time was Darrelle the aggressor" and noted Revis was "retreating" from the situation.

But a conflicting report from WTAE.com paints a far different picture.

Per that report, Revis is being investigated by Pittsburgh police for potentially attacking two men. Revis reportedly was approached by the men, who began filming him on a cellphone. Revis then asked the men to leave him alone, and a shoving match ensued. One of Revis' friends reportedly approached, and the two men who had been filming Revis were allegedly attacked.

WTAE.com noted, "A police officer who drove by the area saw Revis speaking to two people; when he came back around, two of them were knocked out and Revis was gone, sources said."

Both of the men were allegedly taken to the hospital, with one of them suffering broken bones around one of his eyes.

The Jets, responding to the reports, released the following statement (via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News): "We've spoken to Darrelle. We're aware of the incident. We'll have no further comment."