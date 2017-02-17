Los Angeles Dodgers: Non-Roster Invitees with Best Shot to Make 25-Man Roster

1 of 6

In which there is a wild Ike Davis sighting. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

We can be blunt about what it means to be a non-roster invitee in Los Angeles Dodgers camp this spring: It's a long climb to the 25-man roster.

If there's one thing this year's Dodgers have, it's depth. The 40-man roster they've taken into spring training is overstuffed with talented and/or experienced players. The team could carve their Opening Day roster out of that and still have good players left over.

"These things have a way of playing themselves out," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, "and when we get down to the end of Spring Training, hopefully we have some pretty tough decisions to make."

Still, the non-roster invitees in camp at least have a chance of making the final 25-man cut. And for some, that chance is no worse than Lloyd Christmas' chances with Mary Swanson.

On that note, let's look at five Dodgers NRIs who might break camp with the club.