Charley Hughlett, Browns Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and long snapper Charley Hughlett reached an agreement Thursday on a six-year contract extension.

Brett Tessler, the special teams ace's agent, announced the new deal on social media and noted it will make Hughlett the highest-paid player at the niche position in the NFL.

The Browns later confirmed the re-signing on their official website. The announcement included a statement from Hughlett.

"I am super excited," he said. "I couldn't be happier to be here. My wife and I are happy to call Cleveland our home. I can't wait to start getting things turned around."

Further financial details weren't immediately available. Miami Dolphins snapper John Denney, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, owned the highest cap hit for the role in 2016 at $1.215 million, per Spotrac.

Hughlett went undrafted out of UCF in 2012. He proceeded to bounce around the league for three years, making stops with five different organizations, before finding a more permanent home with the Browns late in the 2014 campaign.

The 26-year-old Florida native became Cleveland's long snapper to open the 2015 season and has appeared in all 32 of the team's games over the past two years.

He admitted to Lauren Brill of ABC Cleveland last October there were times during those unsettled years that stepping away from the game was a consideration.

"It was tough. There were a lot of thoughts that went through my head on whether or not I should keep at it," Hughlett said. "I definitely had to believe in myself quite a bit and it came out well."

It's fair to say his determination paid off now that he's earned long-term stability and a lucrative contract relative to his counterparts.

The Browns' struggles on offense do make him more active than most of his fellow snappers. The team ranked sixth in the NFL with 83 punts last season.