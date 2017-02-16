Adrian Peterson, A.J. Green's Agent, Ben Dogra, Has License Reinstated by NFLPA

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

Agent Ben Dogra, whose license was revoked by the NFL Players Association last January, has been reinstated by the union.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the news.

Dogra's client list includes Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, among others. He was initially barred by the NFLPA for no less than three years for undisclosed reasons.

According to a report by Barry Wilner of the Associated Press from last January, the NFLPA brought a "38-count disciplinary complaint" against Dogra. Though the nature of the complaints have not been made public, Dogra denied all claims and filed an appeal through attorneys.

"Ben Dogra adamantly denies engaging in any conduct that was not in the best interests of his clients or NFL players," his attorney, Arthur J. McAfee, said in a statement. "Ben has always been a strong advocate for NFL players and is thankful for the show of support from his clients and others in the industry during this process."

Dogra was allowed to continue representing clients while his appeal was heard.

Once one of the most high-powered agents in the NFL, Dogra's last few years have been mired in professional controversy. He was fired at Creative Arts Agency in 2014 for cause, per ESPN.com, a move that sent a ripple through the sports business community. Tom Condon and Dogra had been the co-heads of CAA Football, and the hush-hush nature of the latter's departure caused confusion.

Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal reported in 2015 that half of Dogra's clients he represented at CAA chose to stay with the agency or fire Dogra in the first six months after his departure.

Perhaps Dogra's most notable negotiations happened in 2015, when Peterson tried to publicly force his way out of Minnesota. The Vikings would not relent on Peterson's push to be released or traded but eventually agreed to a restructured contract.