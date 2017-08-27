4-Star WR L'Christian Smith Commits to Ohio State over Michigan and Others

Scout.com

Ohio State added some size to its receiving corps Sunday as 4-star wideout L'Christian Smith announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

“I just felt like it was home,” Smith said of why he picked Ohio State, per Bill Kurelic of 247Sports. “When I was at the camp (in June) it was the place to be. I felt comfortable in my decision and the opportunity they give players outside of football after they leave college.”

Smith picked Ohio State over Kentucky, Cincinnati, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee. Listed at 6'6" and 205 pounds, Smith is the No. 119 overall player and fourth-ranked receiver in the 2018 class, per 247Sports.com.

A talented two-sport athlete, Smith has been open about considering playing basketball and football at the collegiate level.

"I've thought about [playing both], but there's pros and cons to it," Smith said, per Tim Shoemaker of Eleven Warriors. "I love both sports and I would love to play, but that's a lot of wear and tear on my body especially if I'm trying to go to the next level."

As Smith acknowledged, the reality of playing basketball and football is unlikely. Football season lasts into deep December for even mediocre Power Five teams, and the basketball season begins in November. He would overlap about two months of practice and playing time every season. Players have made the two-way thing happen in the past, but it's been something that is increasingly frowned upon as time commitments grow.

Smith's highest long-term potential is at wide receiver, where his combination of size and speed make him a big-play and red-zone threat. His physical traits have made it near-impossible to cover him at the high school level, but Smith will have to add a little bit of bulk to his lanky frame once he arrives in Columbus.

There is still little to quibble with regarding Smith's commitment, which gives Ohio State 17 players in its 2018 class. Fifteen of those players carry the 4-star distinction or higher.

Scout.com currently ranks the Buckeyes fourth among all schools.