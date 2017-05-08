4-Star OL Marquan McCall Commits to Kentucky over Michigan, Penn State and More

Credit: Scout.com

The Kentucky Wildcats received a major boost along the offensive line on Monday when 4-star offensive guard Marquan McCall made his college decision official.

Allen Trieu of Scout.com first relayed word of McCall's announcement.

As his 4-star status indicates, McCall is one of the finest offensive linemen the class of 2018 has to offer. According to Scout.com, the Oak Park, Michigan, native clocks in at 114 overall among players in his class and No. 3 among all offensive guards.

Additionally, McCall is the top-ranked guard in the Midwest region and the state of Michigan.

A 6'3'', 293-pound mainstay on the interior, McCall stands out on tape thanks to his aggression at the point of attack and ability to clear running lanes because of a low center of gravity.

As Scout.com's official analysis noted, McCall has "a mean streak and plays to and through the whistle." The report also noted McCall has flashed "good strength" to this point in his career, which has enabled him to look "explosive off the ball."

Trieu also described McCall as "a physical mauler who is recovering from an injury, but was dominant as a freshman and sophomore in camps and had a strong sophomore season at Oak Park."

