    Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores, Standings, Schedule After Leeds

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Phil Taylor beat familiar foe Raymond van Barneveld 7-4 on the third day of the 2017 Premier League Darts at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday. The old rivals were playing perhaps their last encounter in this tournament, as Taylor inches toward retirement, according to James Dielhenn and Raz Mirza of Sky Sports.

    Taylor's win means the Power is one of only three players still undefeated in the league. The others, Michael van Gerwen and James Wade, maintained their unbeaten starts with wins over Jelle Klaasen and Adrian Lewis.

    Elsewhere, Peter Wright beat Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall proved too strong for Kim Huybrechts. Chisnall's win moved him off the foot of the table.

    Here are the full results from Thursday's matches:

    Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Thursday Scores
    PlayerScorePlayer
    Gary Anderson5-7Peter Wright
    Adrian Lewis4-7James Wade
    Phil Taylor7-4Raymond van Barneveld
    Michael van Gerwen7-4Jelle Klaasen
    Dave Chisnall7-4Kim Huybrechts
    Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

    Premier League Darts 2017: Standings after Day 3
    PositionPlayerPlayedWonDrawnLostLegsPoints
    1Michael van Gerwen3210+75
    2Phil Taylor3210+75
    3James Wade3210+55
    4Peter Wright3201+14
    5Gary Anderson3111+23
    6Raymond van Barneveld3111-13
    7Adrian Lewis310202
    8Dave Chisnall3102-62
    9Kim Huybrechts3012-51
    10Jelle Klaasen3003-100
    Here's the schedule:

    Premier League Darts 2017 Updated Schedule
    DateEventVenue
    Thursday, February 23Night 4The Brighton Centre, Brighton
    Thursday, March 2Night 5Westpoint Arena, Exeter
    Thursday, March 9Night 6The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
    Thursday, March 16Night 7Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam
    Thursday, March 23Night 8Manchester Arena
    Thursday, March 30Judgement NightMotorpoint Arena, Cardiff
    Thursday, April 6Night 103Arena, Dublin
    Thursday, April 13Night 11Echo Arena, Liverpool
    Thursday, April 20Night 12The SSE Arena, Belfast
    Thursday, April 27Night 13The Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
    Thursday, May 4Night 14Sheffield Arena, Sheffield
    Thursday, May 11Night 15GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen
    Thursday, May 18Finals NightThe O2, London
    Recap

    Taylor and Van Barneveld renewing their professional rivalry was billed as the marquee match of the night. So it proved as Barney's resilience made life difficult for Taylor early on.

    The Power made steady work of going 2-1 in front, but Van Barneveld checked out on 32 to even things at two legs apiece. Two legs later a double-eight put Barney back all square at three each.

    Van Barneveld saw Taylor pull away after the sixth leg.
    Van Barneveld saw Taylor pull away after the sixth leg.Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    Taylor fired back to take out 85 for a 4-3 lead. The Power then broke throw despite missing on double-12. It didn't seem to matter, though, when Taylor stretched the lead to 6-3.

    A maximum put Taylor on the brink of winning the match, but he hit his own dart going for double-19. The gaffe allowed Barney to land double-14 to keep the game alive.

    Taylor then missed twice when aiming for double-16, but Van Barneveld couldn't hit bull to close out the leg. Faced with a third chance at double-16, Taylor didn't waste it and took the match against his oldest rival.

    Barney paid suitable tribute to the player he has spent close to three decades doing battle with, per Live Darts:

    Determined not to be outdone, Van Gerwen raced into a two-leg lead against Klaasen. Mighty Mike broke throw to secure the second, hitting a maximum along the way.

    However, back-to-back double-19s got Klaasen back in it, before he took out double-eight to even the score. Klaasen's comeback was a mild surprise, but it was positively shocking to see him go 3-2 ahead after landing double-10.

    MVG soon rallied, though, taking double-eight and double-four to retake the initiative at 4-3. Yet it was initiative he soon lost when Klaasen hit a double-10 after Van Gerwen couldn't find bull.

    Double-10 proved the decisive score again when Mighty Mike moved 5-4 in front while establishing a typically awesome scoring average:

    Van Gerwen needed a break to finally create some distance, and he duly got it after making double-eight to ensure a point. Tops then wrapped up both points and the win for MVG.

    Earlier, Wade might have delivered the performance of the night as he battled back to beat Lewis. The Machine was 4-3 down, but he rattled off three-straight legs to win.

    A double-12 helped him break throw to go 5-4 ahead and leave Jackpot rattled. Wade was even better in the 10th leg as he maintained terrific form on doubles:

    The day's play began with Wright proving too much for Anderson. A double-eight was enough to put Snakebite 6-4 up and guarantee him at least a point.

    Anderson wasn't done yet, though, as he piled in a ton-plus checkout to stay in the match. However, not even the Flying Scotsman was able to manage Wright's prolific form at the oche on the day.

    Snakebite missed tops but duly found double-10 to seal the win. In the process, he'd accumulated a quite stunning scoring average, according to PDC Darts:

    A 112 average helped Chisnall move 2-1 in front of Huybrechts in the day's final match, before he turned on the style to extend his advantage to 4-2. It was 5-2 before Huybrechts completed a 66 checkout to get back in it.

    Scoring 141 got Chisnall his point, but Huybrechts took out a 64 finish to keep hope alive. However, Chisnall extinguished those hopes  

    Wright and Wade continued fine starts to their respective Premier League campaigns while serving notice to the rest by beating quality players in former world champions Anderson and Lewis.

    Yet it's Van Gerwen who remains the form player in this league, even if Taylor and Van Barneveld can still produce some magic for the nostalgic fans.

