    Europa League 2017: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Round of 32 Leg 1 Results

    Tottenham's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (L) vies with Gent's Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti (C) during the UEFA Europa League football match between KAA Gent and Tottenham, on February 16, 2017, in Ghent. / AFP / BELGA / JASPER JACOBS / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read JASPER JACOBS/AFP/Getty Images)
    JASPER JACOBS/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Tottenham Hotspur suffered a setback in their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday, as the Premier League side lost 1-0 to KAA Gent in the first leg of the Round of 32.

    Jeremy Perbet scored the only goal for the Belgians to give his team a deserved win, as Spurs put together a woeful performance. Elsewhere, Federico Bernardeschi guided Fiorentina to a win over Borussia Monchengladbach, and Alexandre Lacazette bagged a double against AZ Alkmaar.

    Manchester United and Roma will feature later on Thursday. Here's a look at the results so far:

    Europa League Results
    HomeScoreAway
    FC Krasnodar1-0Fenerbahce
    Ludogorets Razgrad1-2FC Copenhagen
    Olympiacos0-0Osmanlispor FK
    FC Rostov4-0Sparta Prague
    AZ Alkmaar1-4Lyon
    Astra Giurgiu2-2Genk
    Borussia M.Gladbach0-1Fiorentina
    Celta Vigo0-1Shakhtar Donetsk
    Gent1-0Tottenham
    WhoScored.com

    Recap

    Spurs' bad form in Europe continued on Thursday, as the Premier League side served up a drab outing at the Ghelamco Arena and suffered a 1-0 loss.

    As shared by Het Laatste Nieuws' Kristof Terreur, manager Mauricio Pochettino's troops haven't had much luck on Belgian soil in recent years:

    Perbet scored the only goal of the match, finishing in two tries after a smart cutback from Danijel Milicevic. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international went close to doubling their lead as well, smashing a shot off the post.

    Gent clearly wanted the win more on Thursday than their opponents, and per Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK, the way the Europa League is often viewed in England is troubling:

    Lyon all but booked their spot in the next round on Thursday, as the French side smashed AZ 4-1 in the Netherlands. Lacazette scored twice, while Lucas Tousart and Jordan Ferri also got on the scoresheet.

    The outing should boost Lacazette's stock on the transfer market even more―according to Jerome Pugmire of the Associated Press, it's time for the Frenchman to move to a bigger club:

    Another standout during the early slate of matches was Bernardeschi, who scored a wonderful free-kick to guide Fiorentina past Monchengladbach.

    As shared by the Europa League's official Twitter account, he did so on his birthday:

    Fiorentina were far from perfect on Thursday but grabbed an all-important away goal in the win, and as of right now, they're favoured to advance from one of the most anticipated ties in the Round of 32.

    United will host Saint-Etienne later on Thursday, while Roma will visit Villarreal.

    Choose Teams
