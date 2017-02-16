    Pittsburgh SteelersDownload App

    Ben Roethlisberger Expected to Play Next Season, Says Steelers GM

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be uncertain about his playing status for 2017, but general manager Kevin Colbert doesn't sound nervous that the 34-year-old might retire.

    Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Colbert said the Steelers "are planning on Roethlisberger returning next season."

    After the Steelers were defeated in the AFC Championship Game by the New England Patriots, Roethlisberger was noncommittal about playing next season during an interview with Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipponi on 93.7 The Fan (h/t Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

    "I'm gonna take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that," he said, "and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season—if there's gonna be a next season."

    Roethlisberger signed a five-year, $99 million extension with the Steelers in March 2015. He's set to make $12 million in base salary with an additional $6.2 million as part of his signing bonus next season, per Spotrac

    This is a busy offseason for the Steelers, who also have to worry about keeping running back Le'Veon Bell in addition to wondering about Roethlisberger's status.

    Injuries have piled up for Roethlisberger over the years. He missed four games in 2015 due to a sprained MCL and two games last season after having arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. 

    Roethlisberger's age and fragility may lead him to retirement sooner than expected, but the Steelers' optimism that he will return is a good sign for the franchise's Super Bowl hopes next season.

