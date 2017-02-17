Bleacher Report Staff's 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions

1 of 14

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans has long been known for music, food and voodoo, to name but a few of its many signatures. Nowadays, NBA All-Star Weekend belongs on that list.

This February's festivities will mark the third time since 2008 that the league has brought its midseason showcase to the Big Easy.

The city's magical vibes may have their way with our expectations, if New Orleans' last All-Star occasion is any indication:

In 2014, the Skills Challenge (won by Damian Lillard and Trey Burke) and Celebrity Game (with Kevin Hart and Arne Duncan sharing MVP honors) both featured split victories. Marco Belinelli beat out Bradley Beal in the Three-Point Shootout. John Wall won the Slam Dunk Contest under a weird (and since-scrapped) slate of rules and Kyrie Irving—not LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh or Carmelo Anthony—emerged as the MVP in a victory for the East.

Had someone parlayed those outcomes at Harrah's, that person might've made enough to buy the casino.

This year's slate features plenty of its own favorites: from Aaron Gordon dunking, to Klay Thompson defending his sharpshooting crown, to a loaded Western Conference squad with Anthony Davis starting on his home floor. Here's what Bleacher Report's panel of NBA experts thinks will happen in the Crescent City this weekend.