Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Feb. 16

2 of 6

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), there may be plans for Kurt Angle to get back in the ring, something he hinted to me during a recent exclusive interview with Forbes. Angle is quite possibly the best athlete and most complete wrestler WWE has ever seen. Even Angle in winter would be a welcomed addition to WWE SmackDown's thin roster, although the matchup that makes the most since is with Russian sympathizer Rusev, who resides on Raw.

Angle was a hot name in the rumor mill for surprise Royal Rumble entrants, but for now, he'll have to settle for a Hall of Fame induction and hopefully a non-wrestling angle with Rusev that sets something up between the two for further down the line.

Angle's injury history is a lengthy one and poses a legitimate question of whether he can pass a physical. Even if he does, WWE will need to tread lightly in booking the living legend.