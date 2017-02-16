Austin Seferian-Jenkins Reportedly Agrees to Plea Deal in DUI Case

Ben Margot/Associated Press

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has reportedly cut a plea deal stemming from his DUI arrest in September.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Seferian-Jenkins pleaded no-contest to a reckless driving charge. He received one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Jenkins was arrested in Tampa on September 23 when he was caught driving 75-80 mph in a 55-mph zone and refused to take a breathalyzer test, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted Seferian-Jenkins 38th overall in 2014, released him hours after his arrest.

Three days after his arrest, Seferian-Jenkins was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. He appeared in nine games with the Buccaneers and Jets last season, recording 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2017. He has 713 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 25 games played in his career.