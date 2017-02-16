    New York JetsDownload App

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins Reportedly Agrees to Plea Deal in DUI Case

    New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has reportedly cut a plea deal stemming from his DUI arrest in September. 

    Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Seferian-Jenkins pleaded no-contest to a reckless driving charge. He received one year of probation and 50 hours of community service. 

    Jenkins was arrested in Tampa on September 23 when he was caught driving 75-80 mph in a 55-mph zone and refused to take a breathalyzer test, per ESPN's Jenna Laine

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted Seferian-Jenkins 38th overall in 2014, released him hours after his arrest.

    Three days after his arrest, Seferian-Jenkins was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. He appeared in nine games with the Buccaneers and Jets last season, recording 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. 

    The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2017. He has 713 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 25 games played in his career.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 