    New York KnicksDownload App

    Charles Oakley Says James Dolan Is Similar to Donald Sterling

    CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 9: Former New York Knicks teammates Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans on March 9, 2016 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/Getty Images
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    The powwow Adam Silver and Michael Jordan facilitated between Charles Oakley and James Dolan doesn't appear to have fixed their fissured relationship. Oakley spoke to Sports Illustrated's Maggie Gray on Thursday and compared Dolan to former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

    "He's definitely a control freak. He has everybody in the Garden on pins and needles," Oakley said. "The other owners know this; that's the bad thing about it. They're gonna let [something] happen like something happened to the L.A. Clippers. It's that bad, but they won't talk about it."

    Sterling was forcibly ousted from the Clippers and banned from the NBA for life in April 2014 after private recordings where he made racially charged comments were leaked to the media. The former Clippers owner had previously been accused of racism by tenants of the buildings he owned and by employees, including NBA great Elgin Baylor.

    "He's on that level. Level can mean you're building a house, or you're building a pyramid," Oakley said when asked directly if Dolan was a racist. "This man's been around for a long time. I ain't heard nothing good about him."

    Oakley's comments come eight days after he was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden and arrested on counts of assault and disorderly conduct after an altercation at a Knicks game. Sources told the New York Daily News that Oakley was ejected after shouting at Dolan and refusing security's requests to calm down.

    1. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    2. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    3. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    4. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    5. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    6. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    7. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    8. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    9. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    10. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    11. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    12. Kerr Ejected

    13. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    14. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    15. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    16. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    17. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    18. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    19. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    20. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    21. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    22. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    23. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    24. Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers

    25. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    26. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    27. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    28. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    29. This Night in the NBA

    30. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    31. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    32. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    33. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    34. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    35. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    36. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    37. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    38. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    39. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    40. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    41. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    42. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    43. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    44. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    45. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    46. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    47. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    48. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    49. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    50. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    51. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    52. Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks

    53. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    54. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    55. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    56. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    57. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    58. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    59. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    60. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    61. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    62. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    63. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    64. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    65. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    66. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    67. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    68. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    69. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    70. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    71. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    72. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    73. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    74. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    75. Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers

    76. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    77. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    78. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    79. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    80. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    81. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    82. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    83. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    84. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    85. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    86. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    87. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    88. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    Video of the incident shows Oakley pushing at least one security guard, and he was eventually taken into the tunnel and placed on the ground while arrested. Oakley has denied the team's account of events leading to his arrest.

    The Knicks briefly banned Oakley from Madison Square Garden for life following the incident. A meeting set up by Silver and Jordan got the ban lifted, but Oakley has not publicly forgiven Dolan. Oakley categorized himself as "hurt" over the incident and told ESPN's Jeff Goodman he is not ready to return to MSG at this time.

    Oakley also said on The Dan Le Batard Show: "I have never asked for nothing. I love the fans in New York. They've been supportive. One of the things I told the commissioner, I want to have a press conference and I want him to apologize to me and the fans. They've had my back and they've felt the pain. I really appreciate the people all around who've had my back."

    The Crossover shared video where Oakley discussed the meeting:

    Dolan has not made any public comments since the meeting with the NBA. He had previously insinuated Oakley had a drinking problem on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York 98.7 FM.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 