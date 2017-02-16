Chelsea Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Blow, Pedro Addresses Exit Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala has dented the hopes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona by revealing he is "very close" to signing a new deal with Juventus. Meanwhile, Blues star Pedro has struck down transfer rumours, making it clear his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

Dybala has been linked with just about every top club in Europe during the last six months, with Metro's Coral Barry pointing at Chelsea, United, Barcelona and Real and the Daily Mirror's Tom Hopkinson adding City to the list.

All those clubs are likely to miss out on the Argentina international, however, as he told Sky Italia (h/t Barry) negotiations for a new contract are going well: "We are very close to the renewal and there is very little missing. My agent will come to Italy to talk about the last things with [Juventus general manager Giuseppe] Marotta, but the will is there on our part."

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The 23-year-old is Juventus' latest gem, taking over Paul Pogba's role as the Old Lady's biggest talent and arguably already surpassing the Frenchman. Frequently compared with compatriot Lionel Messi of Barcelona, the agile forward has been the heart and soul of Juventus' attack this season, providing most of the creativity in front of goal.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The former Palermo man missed some time with an injury and needed a few weeks to rediscover his form, but he's been as impressive as ever of late. He consistently links play between midfield and attack, creating plenty of chances for his team-mates, and the likes of Gonzalo Higuain have taken full advantage.

He has even taken over free-kick duties from Miralem Pjanic in certain situations, as he has added yet another skill to his impressive repertoire. It's easy to see why so many top clubs are said to be interested, and per sports commentator Bolarinwa Olajide, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte watched him in action personally:

A move has never seemed likely, however. The Bianconeri parted with Pogba during the summer and won't want to sell a second superstar just one year later―particularly a player who has only been with the club since 2015.

A new deal and substantial increase in wages seems imminent and should kill transfer speculation until next season. Juventus are not in the habit of adding release clauses into contracts, so Dybala could very well be untouchable come summer.

Meanwhile, Pedro has expressed his delight at his current situation, erasing any doubts he's set to stay in the British capital, per Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard:

"Last year was a difficult one for me, for the club, for the team, but this year is different.

"With this coach, all the team is focused on the fight for the title, with more confidence for every game and this is good. It's a completely different season.

"Every day I'm more comfortable with the team, with my team-mates, with the club and I have a good relationship with the supporters. All is good for me here and I'm very happy with the situation."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The Spaniard clearly felt uncomfortable at his new club last season after leaving Barcelona, but he's put together some inspired outings in the 2016-17 campaign and appears to have the full support of Conte.

Per the report, Pedro admitted he held talks with Barcelona regarding a possible return, but that seems to be the last thing on his mind right now. The 29-year-old is a big part of Chelsea's plans, and a transfer move is out of the question.