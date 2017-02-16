Jaromir Jagr Notches 1,900th Career Point on 45th Birthday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Florida Panthers veteran winger Jaromir Jagr scored his 1,900th career point Wednesday on his 45th birthday, per Sportsnet Stats.

He's played eight games on his birthday over the course of his career and has notched seven points in those contests. Jagr's assist came midway through the third period of Wednesday's tilt against the San Jose Sharks. It drew him within six points of tying Gordie Howe for the most points by a player after turning 40, per Sportsnet Stats.

Jagr's point rate has slowed a bit this season. Through 55 contests, the 45-year-old Czech Republic native has totaled just 32 points—10 goals and 22 assists. However, he's played much of the season without two of the team's young stars.

In the four games since Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau returned from their respective injuries, Jagr has totaled three points. He went without one if their first game back, but rides a three-game point streak into Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Despite the duo's absence, the Panthers have stayed afloat in the playoff race. The club sits just four points behind the Ottawa Senators for second place in the Atlantic Division standings and has scored 13 goals over the current two-game winning streak.

A healthy roster last season carried the Panthers to first place in the division, but they exited in the first round following a Game 7 loss at the hands of the New York Islanders. Florida wouldn't make the playoffs this season if it ended today, but it could make a run to earn a berth. Should they do so, anything could happen in an unpredictable NHL postseason.