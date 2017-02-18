Barcelona vs. Leganes: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

Barcelona will seek to recover from their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League last-32 first leg when they host Leganes at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday.

The return to domestic action affords Barca the chance to keep the pressure on bitter rivals Real Madrid in the title race. Reigning champions Barcelona are a point behind Los Blancos, who have two games in hand, so there's no more room for error for the Blaugrana.

There were errors aplenty when manager Luis Enrique's side were humiliatingly dominated by PSG in the French capital. Defensively, Barca were a mess, while their ageing midfield was overwhelmed.

Still, Enrique's men should still have enough quality to see off a Leganes side just one place above the relegation zone in Spain's top flight.

Before a preview and look at the latest team news, here are the schedule details:

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT)/2:45 p.m. (ET).

TV Info: Sky Sports 3. beIN Sports.

Live Stream: Sky Go. fuboTV.

Preview

Enrique's top priority has to be getting the balance right in midfield after seeing his team bossed both physically and mentally in the middle in Paris. Andres Iniesta couldn't impose himself in the final third, holding player Sergio Busquets never tracked runners, while summer signing Andre Gomes appeared out of his depth.

Gomes has come in for strong criticism after recent performances. LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

The trio drew some scathing reviews from the media after their collective horror show. In particular, Ernest Folch of Spanish publication Sport (h/t Sky Sports) didn't mince his words: "Barca bled in midfield in the Parc des Princes, the same point they have suffered all year, highlighted yesterday by Iniesta's injury, a lost Busquets and a drifting Andre Gomes who is totally undeveloped to play in this team right now."

A boost is needed in the middle, but it's not clear who will provide it. Ivan Rakitic seems like the best bet after Enrique didn't start the Croatian workhorse against PSG.

At his best, Rakitic is an energetic runner who tenaciously presses the opposition all over the pitch. The 28-year-old former Sevilla man also has a useful eye for goal, having scored three times in La Liga this season, per WhoScored.com.

Rakitic's return would revitalise Barca's midfield. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Rakitic would be helped by a midfielder able to pick out his late runs into the box with some astute passes. Young Denis Suarez boasts the vision and technique to play those passes, but the 23-year-old has struggled to develop his game since returning from Villarreal in the summer.

Yet it's defensively where Barca's biggest problems persist. Centre-back Javier Mascherano will miss out as he continues to nurse a hamstring problem, while Aleix Vidal's gruesome ankle injury against Granada means the Blaugrana will again struggle at right-back.

Sergi Roberto replaced Vidal against PSG but endured a torrid time against Julian Draxler. Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti came in for Mascherano but was found wanting more than once.

The issues at right-back are something Leganes winger Alexander Szymanowski can exploit. He possesses the pace and trickery to tie Roberto in knots.

However, it will be more important for the visitors to get a big performance from Deportivo La Coruna loanee Pablo Insua. The 23-year-old centre-back is quick across the ground and aggressive as a tackler.

Insua needs to be on song at the Camp Nou. Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Insua will need to close on Barca forward Lionel Messi as swiftly as PSG centre-backs Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe did. Messi has looked as though he may have lost some of his initial quickness, but the outrageously prolific No. 10 can still destroy any defence on his day.

Frankly, Enrique desperately needs Messi and Co. to make amends after the limp surrender in Paris. Barca could be four points behind Los Merengues by the time they play, so it's up to Messi and the other stars to keep their bid to retain the title on track.