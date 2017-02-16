Chris Christie Says Phillies 'Suck' and Their Fans Are 'Awful People'

LM Otero/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is also a Dallas Cowboys fan, has attacked Philadelphia sports fans once more.

During an appearance on SNY TV on Wednesday, Christie ripped into the Philadelphia Phillies and the city's sports fanbase.

Christie did appear to start out with a joking, sarcastic tone that wasn't meant to be taken seriously, but as he continued, it sounded more serious than it was hopefully supposed to be.

There's always the possibility Christie actually believes what he said, especially since he's bashed Philadelphia Eagles fans in the past by saying virtually the same thing he did on Wednesday.

During a January appearance on WFAN's Boomer and Carlton show (h/t Enrico Campitelli of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia), Christie said he understood why fans were interested in his Cowboys fandom as a politician in New Jersey. He then went on to criticise the Eagles.

"But the hostility, I will tell you that I take for being a Cowboys fan—and this is what I say to Giants fans all the time, and Eagles fans," he said. "Now Eagles fans I can understand it from a little more because the Eagles do suck and they've sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people."

Christie, who has served as New Jersey's governor since January 2010, has not been shy about his Cowboys fandom. He was in attendance at AT&T Stadium on January 15 when the Cowboys took on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry first began in 1960, with the two teams playing 115 times over the last 56 years. Christie is just doing his part to keep the rivalry with all of Philadelphia interesting.