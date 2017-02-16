WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Fastlane 2017 for Week of Feb. 16
WWE's plans for WrestleMania 33 are taking shape and if rumors are to be believed, there are some major twists in the pipeline on the weeks approaching the biggest show of the year.
Bray Wyatt's victory at Elimination Chamber last weekend has changed the dynamic of the WWE Championship picture, effectively turning it on its head. And judging by reports this week, Bray could be set to square off against more than one familiar face at Mania.
Elsewhere, the company is putting together its plans and lining up a number of former faces to come back and compete or at least show their face at the show.
Here's the latest speculation and gossip online surrounding WWE as WrestleMania looms large on the horizon.
WWE Contacting Former Female Stars for WrestleMania?
Regular viewers of WWE's YouTube channel will have noted an interview with former talent Kelly Kelly this week, who was backstage at this past Monday's show.
And that wasn't by chance. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton at Wrestling Inc) reported that she is one of the female wrestlers who has been contacted by WWE about showing up at WrestleMania 33.
With the amount of female talent WWE has on its books right now, that is somewhat of a surprise. However, Kelly Kelly isn't the only one contacted.
The report also mentioned that Victoria was another who had been reached out to by WWE, but in what role, it's unclear.
WWE has an abundance of talent right now, so fitting them all in may be tough.
Kurt Angle Wrestling for WWE Again?
WWE fans already know that Kurt Angle is going to be showing up on WrestleMania weekend for his Hall of Fame induction, but could he be involved inside a WWE ring again?
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton at Wrestling Inc) reported this week that there are plans in place for Angle to have some sort of in-ring role with the company "in the near future".
This is hugely exciting news, and will immediately have fans wondering what show Angle may end up on, as well as the potential wrestlers he could feud with.
The report stated that there's no news on whether Angle will compete at WrestleMania 33, or whether it will be afterwards. It's noted that he has to pass a physical before competing but no matter what, should that all go to plan, it looks like WWE does have plans to use Angle inside the ring once again.
Luke Harper Headed for the WWE Championship Scene?
SmackDown's ability to surprise fans when they think they've seen just about everything was shown again on Tuesday night.
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt is almost certainly on the cards for WrestleMania 33 but with Orton seemingly refusing to compete against Wyatt and effectively relinquishing his WWE Championship shot, it led to Daniel Bryan making a multi-man bout for WrestleMania next week on SmackDown.
And Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats reported this week that with WWE officials considering a Triple Threat Match involving Luke Harper for the title at WrestleMania, it leans weight to the suggestion that Harper may win.
How it's done is anyone's guess, but there's little doubting it's a major surprise.
Harper coming into title contention would certainly make plenty of WWE fans happy, that is for sure. He is a great worker and with all three members of The Wyatt Family competing for the belt, it creates a brilliant dynamic for Mania.
