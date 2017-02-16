WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Fastlane 2017 for Week of Feb. 16

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's plans for WrestleMania 33 are taking shape and if rumors are to be believed, there are some major twists in the pipeline on the weeks approaching the biggest show of the year.

Bray Wyatt's victory at Elimination Chamber last weekend has changed the dynamic of the WWE Championship picture, effectively turning it on its head. And judging by reports this week, Bray could be set to square off against more than one familiar face at Mania.

Elsewhere, the company is putting together its plans and lining up a number of former faces to come back and compete or at least show their face at the show.

Here's the latest speculation and gossip online surrounding WWE as WrestleMania looms large on the horizon.