Branden Albert Reportedly Released by Dolphins, Laremy Tunsil to Play LT

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to release veteran offensive tackle Branden Albert on Thursday after three seasons with the organization.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network first reported the news and noted Laremy Tunsil is expected to shift outside to tackle to fill the void. Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald confirmed the expected roster move.

The decision doesn't come as a major surprise given the financial implications.

Albert had two seasons left on the five-year, $47 million contract he signed with the Dolphins in 2014, according to Spotrac. His cap hit for the 2017 campaign would have been $10.6 million, but letting him go leaves just $3.4 million in dead cap space.

Meanwhile, Tunsil is still operating under his rookie contract after Miami selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft. His cap hit for next season is just over $2.8 million and, assuming his fifth-year option eventually gets exercised, he's under team control through 2020, per Spotrac.

So instead of spending $10.6 million on their left tackle, the Dolphins will pay out about $6.2 million between Tunsil and the leftover Albert money. That's $4.4 million extra to upgrade elsewhere.

In addition, the Ole Miss product was viewed as a potential franchise left tackle and possible top-five pick after his time with the Rebels. A bizarre draft-night hacking incident that led to a picture of him using a gas mask and a bong getting posted on social media caused his stock to drop, though.

It's turned into good fortune for the Dolphins. Tunsil played well after moving to left guard due to the presence of Albert at tackle and didn't endure any off-field issues during his rookie year.

The 22-year-old Louisiana native did play a few games at left tackle while Albert was out with an injury. He told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post at the time that changing positions was a tricky task.

"It's not that easy. Not that easy," he said. "It's a lot of hard work and preparation to play left tackle. As a matter of fact, the whole offensive line. But it's not like riding a bike. It's going to be a tough challenge. They've got good players on the other side of the ball."

Having the entire offseason to prepare for what's likely to become a permanent switch to one of the sport's most important positions should ease the transition. He definitely possesses the necessary skill set to protect the blind side for Ryan Tannehill for the long haul.

On the flip side, Albert shouldn't have much trouble attracting interest as a free agent. The demand for reliable offensive tackles far outweighs the supply this offseason, which will make the 32-year-old veteran a coveted target, even though Pro Football Focus noted he wore down late last season.