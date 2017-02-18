Blackburn vs. Manchester United: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United's bid to retain the FA Cup will continue when they face Championship side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the fifth round on Sunday.

It's the third time holders United have been drawn against lower-league opposition in this season's tournament, but manager Jose Mourinho will still be wary since the game comes amid a fixture pile-up for the Red Devils.

Mourinho's men played Thursday in the UEFA Europa League last-32 tie against French club Saint-Etienne, with the second leg coming on February 22. United will also face Southampton in this season's EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26.

As for Blackburn, the Lancashire outfit are mired in a relegation battle in the Championship. Rovers sit second bottom, one place below Wigan Athletic, the side dominated by United in the last round.

Before a preview and look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 4:15 p.m. (GMT)/11:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2, Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go

Preview

United need to juggle an ample squad to deal with competing on four fronts. It's an issue Mourinho is already concerned about, per BBC Sport: "The Europa League is a competition where we play on Thursdays and that makes it even more difficult for us.

"With the accumulation of FA Cup, League Cup and match postponed it is really hard for us.

"If you progress in the competitions, we will be in trouble in April and May. But we cannot choose competitions so we play to win."

Mourinho is right to worry about the physical toll likely to be exacted by so many games over a short period. However, the Portuguese is also in charge of one of the deeper squads in England's top flight, affording him the luxury of choosing from multiple talented internationals at every position.

It means Mourinho should be able to pick a refreshed squad for each tournament. For instance, Shingi Mararike of The Sun noted how the United chief rested English quartet Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford, Michael Carrick and Luke Shaw for Europa League action, possibly with one eye on the FA Cup.

Carrick will be a key figure for United if he returns at the base of midfield. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Putting experienced English players back in for the rigours of a domestic cup competition would be a smart move from United. Nationality aside, though, the return of Carrick and Rooney would give the holders two players capable of dictating the pace of play and bossing possession.

In particular, veteran pass-master Carrick ought to have his run of midfield. The 35-year-old is the one player Rovers can't allow to have too much time and space with the ball at his feet. Blackburn boss Owen Coyle must instruct his players to quickly press and break up United's rhythm.

It would help to have midfielder Hope Akpan available to hound Carrick. However, Akpan is banned for three matches after shoving a referee, an offence that incurred an FA charge for both the player and Rovers, according to BBC Sport.

Coyle will find it tough to engineer a cup shock. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

United's fixture congestion and Blackburn's home advantage may have some thinking a classic cup upset is on the cards. Yet Rovers just aren't playing well enough to take advantage of a United squad beginning to settle under Mourinho's tutelage.

Expect a rotated Red Devils team to scrape into the last eight.