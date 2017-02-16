    ArsenalDownload App

    Alexis Sanchez Given Time off After Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

    TOPSHOT - Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2017. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
    ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Alexis Sanchez has reportedly flown to Italy after he was given some time off following Arsenal's 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

    The Chilean and his team-mates were all given the day off after landing from Munich on Thursday. Per Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard, he returned to the airport just a few hours later.

    Sanchez and his team-mates are expected to return to training on Friday. The Gunners won't be in action until Monday, when they take on Sutton United in the FA Cup. According to Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, the forward is likely to miss that fixture.

    MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Arsenal FC at Allianz Arena on February 15, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunsk
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    Wednesday's thrashing was a low point of the season for the Gunners, who sit 10 points behind Chelsea in the Premier League standings and need a miracle to advance past Bayern in the Champions League, having lost the first leg 5-1.

    Sanchez has been the club's standout performer this season, but he's been visibly frustrated at times amid persistent transfer rumours. Per Prenderville, he's been linked with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and the Chinese Super League.

    Per sports writer Liam Canning, his body language has been telling:

    According to Prenderville, contract negotiations are not going smoothly, and with just over one year left on his deal and another season headed for disappointment, Sanchez may have had enough at this point. 

