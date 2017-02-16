    SnookerDownload App

    Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Updated Scores, Draw, Schedule After Thursday's Results

    SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Judd Trump of England in action during his second round match against Ding Junhui of China on day ten of the World Snooker Championship at Crucible Theatre on April 25, 2016 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Jackson Page's Cinderella run at the 2017 Welsh Open came to an end on Thursday, as the teenager suffered a whitewash loss at the hands of Judd Trump.

    The 15-year-old was the feelgood story of this year's tournament, wining two matches to advance to the third round. The experienced Trump proved too much to overcome, however, and the World No. 4 made quick work of his much younger opponent, per sports writer Nick Metcalfe:

    Elsewhere, the upsets continued, as Igor Figueiredo knocked out Dominic Dale and Graeme Dott lost to Lee Walker. Here's a look at Thursday's results so far and the schedule for the evening session:

    Welsh Open Results, Schedule
    Mark Davis4-2Fergal O'Brien
    Jimmy Robertson0-4Scott Donaldson
    Zhou Yuelong4-1Ross Muir
    Graeme Dott2-4Lee Walker
    Judd Trump4-0Jackson Page
    Thepchaiya Un-Nooh1-4Barry Hawkins
    Anthony Hamilton2-4Craig Steadman
    Dominic Dale1-4Igor Figueiredo
    Stuart Carrington4-0Robin Hull
    Josh Boileau0-4Robert Milkins
    Allister Cartervs.Hossein Vafaei Ayouri
    Stuart Binghamvs.Ian Burns
    Michael Whitevs.Robbie Williams
    Mark Allenvs.Mei Xiwen
    Kurt Maflinvs.Mitchell Mann
    Yan Bingtaovs.Mark Selby
    The schedule for the fourth round will be made available after the evening session.

     

    Recap

    Page took on former prodigy Trump in one of the most anticipated matches of Thursday's afternoon session, and unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old came out on top, winning in four frames.

    Youngster Page had already overcome John Astley and Jason Weston in the tournament and had his moments in front of the Welsh fans.

    As shared by World Snooker's official Twitter account, even the commentators had his back:

    But Trump showed his experience and versatility, impressing with several long pots, smart safeties and clever break-building. The two-time China Open winner is playing some fantastic snooker right now, and with plenty of top players already eliminated, he could be in for his best-ever run at the Welsh Open.

    Trump hasn't advanced past the semi-finals of this tournament since the 2012-13 campaign, but as shared by Matt from Pro Snooker Blog, the field doesn't look particularly daunting at this point:

    Ronnie O'Sullivan lost in the second round, and the likes of Peter Ebdon, Shaun Murphy, Liang Wenbo and Marco Fu have already been eliminated as well.

    Dale joined that list on Thursday, as he dropped a decider against Figueiredo. The Brazilian had never advanced past the second round of a ranking tournament in his career before this year's Welsh Open, but he's suddenly on pace to do much better.

    SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Dominic Dale plays a shot in his quarter final match against Barry Hawkins at the Crucible Theatre on April 30, 2014 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    His opponent in the fourth round will be Stuart Carrington, who has made it out of the second round of a ranking tournament just once―the UK Championship in the 2013-14 season. One of these players will better their career best by quite a bit, as he'll advance to the quarter-finals.

    Walker became the first Welshman to qualify for the fourth round, beating former world champion Dott. 

    The likes of Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham will be in action later on Thursday.

