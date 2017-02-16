    Cleveland CavaliersDownload App

    Kyle Korver: 7th Player in NBA History to Make at Least 2,000 Career Threes

    Fact: Kyle Korver had six threes in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, putting his career total at 2,004 made three-pointers. He is the seventh player in NBA history to have made at least 2,000 threes.

