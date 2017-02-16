2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest Odds, Betting Analysis

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

With seven more three-pointers on Wednesday in a 109-86 rout of the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors showed again why he is the +110 favorite (bet $100 to win $110) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark to repeat as the Three-Point Contest champion during NBA All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans.

Thompson connected on seven of 12 shots from beyond the arc against the Kings and finished with a game-high 35 points, while teammate Stephen Curry scored 13.

Curry won the Three-Point Contest in 2015 but decided not to participate this year, giving Thompson a solid shot of becoming the first repeat champion of the event since Jason Kapono in 2008. Coincidentally, Kapono also won his second Three-Point Contest title in New Orleans.

Thompson and Curry hold the all-time record for most points in any round, hitting 27 of 34 in the finals each of the past two years en route to the title.

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers won the Three-Point Contest in 2013, and he is listed as the +400 second choice to win his second title. Other top contenders include C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers (+800), Eric Gordon (+900) of the Houston Rockets and Kyle Lowry (+900) of the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry and McCollum both participated last year, while Gordon is in the eight-player field for the first time.

There are again just four players in the Slam Dunk Contest this year, led by last year's runner-up Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

Gordon narrowly lost to two-time champion Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year’s finals, getting outscored 50-47 in the second tiebreaker. But with LaVine out of the event after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee on February 3, Gordon is a -155 favorite (bet $155 to win $100) to win the Slam Dunk title for the first time over the other three newcomers.

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers is the only member of the group who will also be suiting up in the All-Star Game on Sunday, and the big man hopes to channel some Dwight Howard and pull off the upset at +800.

Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers is at +900, while rookie Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns is the +130 second choice. Jones has bounced between Phoenix and the team’s D-League affiliate this season, but he won a national high school dunk contest two years ago before playing one year at UNLV and then signing as an undrafted free agent with the Suns.