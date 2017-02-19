Power Ranking John Cena's 16 WWE World Championship Victories

1 of 17

Where does John Cena's latest WWE Championship victory rank among the rest? Credit: WWE.com

Sixteen world championships. An absolutely incredible, unprecedented feat achieved by only two men in the history of pro wrestling: Ric Flair and John Cena (according to WWE lore, at least).

The latter recently joined the elite club following his hard-fought victory over AJ Styles at last Sunday's Royal Rumble event, capping off a multiyear championship chase for the leader of the Cenation.

Granted, not every single one of those reigns was tremendously memorable, but a majority of the bouts he won those titles in were either entertaining, iconic or both.

The self-proclaimed "Face that Runs the Place" has undoubtedly cemented his spot in the (WWE) record book in addition to earning JBL's favored nickname, “Big Match John.” Although his latest title reign was cut short at Elimination Chamber, it's inevitable he'll regain the gold and break Flair's phantom record in the process.

In celebration of Cena's "historic" 16th world championship, let's look at where his latest remarkable match with Styles ranks among the rest of his major title wins from WrestleMania 21 to present day.