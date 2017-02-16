Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

David Banks/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls (27-29) will be trying to finish the first half of the season on a positive note when they host the Boston Celtics (37-19) on Thursday. The Celtics will be playing back-to-back nights, while the Bulls are coming off a 105-94 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday as four-point home underdogs to snap a three-game skid.

Point spread: The Celtics opened as 1.5-point favorites; the total is at 212, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 111.5-103.3 Celtics (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston has won 11 of 12 straight-up after topping the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Wednesday and has covered the spread in three of four. The Celtics also own the best spread record on the road this season at 19-8-1 to go along with their SU mark of 17-11 away from home.

Only the Houston Rockets have been comparable at 19-11 SU and ATS, which has helped Boston become a legit threat to the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Why the Bulls can cover the spread

Chicago is capable of beating any team in the league on any given night. The problem is, the Bulls are also capable of losing to any team depending on who is in the lineup and what their motivation level is going into the game.

The Bulls are guaranteed to sit under .500 heading into the NBA All-Star break, win or lose against the Celtics. The extra day off should help them be at close to full strength here, though, giving them a good shot to earn a victory.

Smart pick

Boston has won five straight when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation, covering the spread in its last four under that scenario. While Chicago may be more rested, that still will not help this team versus a much better opponent.

The Celtics are gunning for the top seed in the East and cannot afford to lose games like this, so look for them to come out focused, beat the Bulls and cover the spread.

Betting trends

Boston is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

Boston is 7-14-1 ATS in its last 22 games against Chicago.

The total has gone over in six of Chicago's last nine games against Boston.

