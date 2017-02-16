    New York GiantsDownload App

    Adrian Peterson Says Giants' Moves Are 'Interesting' After Jennings' Release

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Peterson returns to play after injuring his knee in week two of the season. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    In the wake of the New York Giants releasing veteran running back Rashad Jennings, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson commented on New York's situation Wednesday night. 

    AP tweeted the following regarding the moves the G-Men have been making recently:

    New York cut both Jennings and wide receiver Victor Cruz on Monday.

    Peterson is set to enter the final year of his contract and is due a $6 million roster bonus on March 11, according to Spotrac.

    The soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson is coming off a 2016 season that saw him miss all but three games due to a knee injury.

    He is a candidate to be released or traded due to his contract situation at a cap hit of $18 million, and New York appears to be a logical landing spot.

    When asked about options outside of Minnesota on ESPN in January, Peterson mentioned the Giants as a team he would be interested in playing for, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

    There would be plenty of risk involved with acquiring Peterson due to his age and injury history, but he is a seven-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP.

    He also rushed for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 after missing all but one game in 2014 due to league discipline.

    Pursuing Peterson may be a worthwhile gamble for New York since it ranked 29th in the NFL last season with just 88.2 rushing yards per game.

    With Paul Perkins and the oft-injured Shane Vereen as their top backfield options currently, the Giants are in dire need of a bell-cow back like Peterson.

