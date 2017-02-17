7 Problems the NY Knicks Must Solve Before the End of the Season

2 of 8

Team president Phil Jackson wants to move Carmelo Anthony. That much is clear knowing Anthony's availability isn't borne from convenience but a position of incomprehensible desperation, if begrudging resent.

Jackson was—and, perhaps, still is—considering a proposal from the Los Angeles Clippers built around Austin Rivers, per the New York Daily News' Frank Isola. That's not a package you accept for a perennial, albeit hopelessly flawed, All-Star with plenty of offensive juice left in the tank.

Anthony's no-trade clause explains the tiny net Jackson has cast in hocking one of his two best players; it doesn't justify selling so low. Nor does it validate the thinly veiled shade he's thrown through the media and on Twitter.

If his goal is to leave Anthony feeling alienated and jilted enough to demand an exit, Jackson has failed. His antics have only strengthened Anthony's "resolve to remain with the franchise," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

"Nothing came to my table for me to look at," Melo said, per the Record's Steve Popper. "Until that time comes, then they don’t need for me to even talk about the trade clause...I never thought I would be anywhere else."

Common ground isn't out of reach for the Knicks' two most prominent figures. They need to have a sit-down—an authentic one—during which they have an unfiltered discussion about the future. And if Jackson wants Anthony out, he needs to say as much. If recent developments are being misunderstood (related: lol), then we can all get on with our lives.

New York doesn't need to provide a resolution to Anthony's status before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. He isn't ruining the team's accidental tank. Jackson can revisit the trade front over the offseason, when potential suitors have more flexibility to absorb big contracts.

For now, Melo and The Zen Master have to find a way to be on the same page—or at least in the same book.