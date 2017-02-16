Horse Racing Betting Preview: Black Caviar Lightning Stakes Odds, Analysis

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

The next generation of Australian sprinters put their credentials on the line in Saturday's Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes in what shapes up as a fascinating 1,000m test down the Flemington straight.



The great mare, who has had this sprint named in her honor, won this race three times from 2011 to 2013, while the last two editions have been won by world class sprinters Lankan Rupee and Chautauqua.



None of these are quite at that mark, although top-weight Terravista, who is listed at $8.50 according to AustralianGambling.com.au, did beat both Lankan Rupee and Chautauqua in the 2014 Darley Classic. He's won just one of 11 since though and looks to have lost some of his dash, although he was narrowly beaten in this race last year.



The market reflects a preference for potential over experience with the two three-year-olds, Flying Artie and Star Turn, topping the markets at $4.60 and $4.80 respectively.



Flying Artie had just two runs in the spring and won both of them including the feature three-year-old sprint, the Coolmore Stud Stakes. He clearly has plenty of talent having never missed a place in six runs, which have all been at group level, but there is a query over whether the 1,000m suits him.





Star Turn led Flying Artie for much of the straight in the Coolmore before being collared late and running third. He is built for speed and will be rolling along in front giving them something to chase.



He'll be joined out in front by speedy four-year-old mare Heatherly, who is $8.50 and is coming off a spell following her second in the 1,000m Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley in September. Faatinah ($31) is also likely to put pressure on the leaders.



With that in mind, the race may suit those taking a sit and Spieth, the $5 third favorite, is likely to be doing that having just missed out on winning the Darley Classic in the spring when charging home. Supido ($8) is a Flemington specialist having won four from four down the straight and steps up to Group 1 company for just the second time.



While Flemington hosts the Group 1 action, there is also strong racing at Rosehill, including the Group 2 Silver Slipper which is a crucial lead-up to the world's richest two-year-old race, the Golden Slipper, in four weeks' time.



She Will Reign is rated the best two-year-old in Australia at the moment having won her two race starts to date by a total of 12.3 lengths. She is listed at $1.60 to make it three wins from as many starts on Saturday.



The Hobartville Stakes for the emerging three-year-old stars over 1,400m, and the Millie Fox (1,300m), for the fillies and mares, are the other Group 2 races on a strong card in Sydney.