Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Would Be a 'Disaster,' Says Eddie Hearn

A fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would be "a complete disaster," according to Eddie Hearn, but the boxing promoter said he would happily be involved should the clash actually happen.

Recent social media activity from retired boxing star Mayweather and current UFC lightweight champion McGregor has reignited intense speculation they could meet for a cross-discipline fight, per BBC Sport.

Matchroom's Hearn said he can understand the widespread attraction of the two loudmouths coming together in the ring but admitted he does not think it would be a good idea, per James Dielhenn of Sky Sports:

It makes such little sense on one side, but so much sense on the other side. To the man on the street, the non-educated boxing fan, it's the best fighter in the world against the best mixed martial arts guy in the world. To the educated boxing fan, it's a complete disaster. It's terrible, just terrible. But if they need a promoter, I'm here to do it.

Per BBC Sport's report, rumblings of a fight between the two have been ongoing for some time, and Irishman McGregor, 28, even got his boxing license granted in California back in December.

Arguably the biggest star in MMA history, McGregor has never fought a professional boxing match, and undefeated Mayweather would "[smack him] all over the ring," according to promoter Lou DiBella, per Dielhenn.

American Mayweather, 39, retired with a 49-0 record back in 2015. However, despite consistently saying he is happy away from the ring, he recently called on McGregor to get the fight sorted, per AtTheBuzzer:

The negotiations to sanction a fight between two of the biggest sports stars in the world would be extremely complicated.

It took six years for Mayweather's underwhelming clash with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 to get made, and those two were at least in the same sport.

McGregor would need permission from the UFC to take on Money, as he is contracted to the organisation, and Hearn does not see why he would be granted the opportunity, per Dielhenn: "I wouldn't be keen, if I were in charge of the UFC, to let him move out of the circle and into a fight that he can't win."

Given the charisma and reputations of both McGregor and Mayweather, it is little surprise the pair have been able to drum up such enthusiasm for a fight.

However, there are many, like boxing writer Ben Dirs, who see little point in the enterprise given the pair are from different sports:

Whether it would be a good spectacle as a sporting event is arguable, but it would undoubtedly be entertaining. Despite the recent social media back-and-forth, though, it still seems unlikely Mayweather and McGregor will ever meet in the ring.