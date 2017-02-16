WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of Feb. 16

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Pay-per-view events breed more urgency and excitement and thus, better television, something fans of WWE found out this past week as both Raw and SmackDown Live delivered in spades.

From memorable angles to hellacious matches, the shows kept fans invested in their product. With WrestleMania right around the corner, the feuds that will shape that event's card became more apparent and as a result, every segment is meaningful and significant.

Add in one last spectacular before that fateful April night, Raw's Fastlane, and you have even more reason to be invested in the current WWE television product. The build to the March 5 extravaganza continued this week as Raw delivered one of its best shows to date, including a promo segment that ranks as one of the best of the last decade.

SmackDown Live, fresh off its own exclusive pay-per-view, countered with steady build to its WrestleMania main event and a marquee bout for the WWE Championship.

With both brands hitting their strides, there was only room for one winner for the week of February 16.

Who was it and why?