Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Aleix Vidal Replacement Rumours After PSG Defeat

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly no longer in the market for a right-back to replace the injured Aleix Vidal, after their shock 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday left the club on the brink of Champions League elimination, per Luis F. Rojo for Marca.

The Catalan club's hierarchy had compiled an eight-man shortlist, including Villarreal duo Antonio Rukavina and Mario Gaspar, per Sport, but their urgency has been cooled now that Luis Enrique's team are likely to have fewer games remaining this season.

Vidal is set for five months on the treatment table after dislocating his ankle during the club's 6-0 win over Alaves on Saturday. Here, he is filmed leaving hospital:



Elimination from the Champions League would mean Barcelona only face midweek matches on three more occasions in 2016-17. Consequently, they believe that Sergio Roberto, with Javier Mascherano as a back-up option, is adequate squad depth to see them through to the summer, per Rojo.

The dramatic U-turn in transfer policy could partially be based on manager Luis Enrique's uncertain future. The Spaniard is yet to sign a new contract at the club and, according to Andy West for BBC Sport, he is now expected to have "little choice" over whether he is still at the Camp Nou in 2017-18.

Financially, it would make sense if Barcelona are unwilling to spend money on a new acquisition without first knowing who will be in control of the team in five months' time.

Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli's brand of high-tempo attacking football would suit the Barcelona DNA, and he would be the "most popular option," according to West.

Right-back has been a problem area for Barca all season. Vidal's injuries have restricted the 27-year-old to just six La Liga appearances, leaving Roberto, who is usually a central midfielder, to fill in.

The Barcelona hierarchy clearly feel Roberto is good enough to see out the remainder of the season in the role.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Luis Enrique might not feel the same way. His squad is already thin defensively, and this latest decision may further scupper their faltering title bid. Barca sit one point behind Real Madrid, who have two games in hand on their rivals.

Arguably Luis Enrique's final chance of silverware, in the Copa del Rey final, is also under fresh jeopardy. Roberto will be suspended for the game, leaving the Barca boss without a right-back when they play Alaves on May 27.

Barca's abandonment of their shortlist is not a good sign for Luis Enrique's future. For now, he will have to make do with a smaller squad than he would have wished and hope that there are no fresh injuries between now and the end of the campaign.