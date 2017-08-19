4-Star WR Kearis Jackson Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Auburn and More

Credit: Scout.com

Georgia secured a potential No. 1 target in the passing game for years to come Saturday, as it landed a commitment from wide receiver Kearis Jackson.

Jackson made it official Saturday and told Chad Simmons of Rivals.com that he has long planned to join the Bulldogs: "I really made my decision back in the spring. I let coach [Kirby] Smart know that I was committed back then, but I just had to take more time and take more visits before I was ready to tell everyone about it. I have known I wanted to go to Georgia for a while and now was a good time to tell everyone."

He also said that his final decision was between Georgia and Alabama.

According to Scout.com, Jackson is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 210 overall player, No. 39 wideout and No. 1 prospect at his position from the state of Georgia.

Jackson has decent size at 5'11 ½" and 203 pounds, but his speed and dynamic playmaking ability are what set him apart from many of the other receivers in the class of 2018.

The Peach County High School standout in Fort Valley, Georgia, can hurt the opposition in a variety of ways as a pass-catcher and a ball-carrier.

As seen in this video courtesy of Matt DeBary from DawgPost.com, Jackson is a big-time deep threat with the ability to score from anywhere on the field:

He also has the moves and vision needed to take a play from the line of scrimmage for a huge gain, as evidenced by this video from Paul Maharry of Rivals.com:

Due to his explosiveness, Jackson garnered interest from multiple top-level programs during the recruiting process, especially in the SEC and ACC.

Per Scout.com, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan and Michigan State were among his top suitors.

Jackson is the type of player who tends to work in any offensive system since simply getting the ball in his hands is usually a risky proposition for the defense.

Provided he continues to develop as a route-runner and refines the rougher parts of his game, Jackson has the pure athleticism needed to be a superstar wide receiver at the college level.

Getting Georgia back to the elite ranks will require keeping much of the top talent in state, and Smart took a huge step toward that by securing Jackson.

Although the Bulldogs were never able to reach a national championship level under Mark Richt, he built impressive collections of talent during his time at Georgia, and Smart appears to be following in his footsteps.

Georgia needs explosive athletes on offense to keep pace with teams such as Alabama in the SEC, and Jackson provides precisely that.