NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Lou Willams, Jahlil Okafor and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

We're now roughly a week out from the 2017 NBA trade deadline, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 23.

As you might guess, the rumor mill is beginning to spin at an increasing rate as we count down the final days to the deadline. Many teams with shots at the postseason will be looking to buy, while rebuilding franchises with no chances of real contention are likely to sell.

This means that while fans will be engaged with the festivities of All-Star Weekend, NBA franchises will be actively engaged in trying to make deals happen.

We're here to examine the latest trade rumors heading into NBA All-Star Weekend, along with our thoughts and analysis.

Latest Buzz

Lakers are Looking to Deal Lou Williams



The Los Angeles Lakers have shown some improvement this season but are still quite a ways away from title contention. This is why is it hasn't been surprising to hear about the team shopping quality players. According to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com, one of the players being shopped is guard Lou Williams.

"As previously mentioned, the Lakers have a lot riding on this year’s lottery, so moving Williams increases the likelihood that they keep their 2017 and 2019 first-round picks, gives the younger backcourt players more minutes and brings in assets," Kennedy wrote.

Given Williams' value off the bench, it would make sense for the Lakers to be contacting teams in playoff contention.

Williams recently made it clear to Serena Winters of LakersNation.com, though, that the trade talk doesn't bother him:

It's great that Williams is staying focused and all, but this likely just improves his stock for the next team that employs him. He is averaging 18.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging just 24 minutes.

Virtually any team with a shot at advancing in the playoffs should be making calls about Williams. Our pick, though, is the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James made it clear earlier this season that adding another point guard is on his priority list.

"We gotta get a point guard," James said in January, per Matt Moore of CBS Sports. "It's my last time saying it. We need a point guard."

While James doesn't (technically) make the roster decisions in Cleveland, he does have a point here. Adding a player like Williams would give the Cavaliers they type of firepower off the bench that they need to contend for a second consecutive NBA title.

Pistons Looking to Deal

The Detroit Pistons currently sit at 27-30 and are barely holding onto the final playoff slot in the East. However, with title contention looking unlikely, the Pistons could be ready to deal one of their key players.

At least, this is the feeling according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. According to Lowe, Detroit has been trying to get a feel for the value of both Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. As Lowe explains, the Pistons haven't been happy with the feedback they've been getting, but this doesn't mean a deal won't get done:

Detroit has quietly explored the trade market for each of its franchise centerpieces, according to sources across the league, and come away disappointed with the potential return. Any Drummond deal at the deadline is an extreme long shot, but Jackson remains in play for Minnesota, Orlando, New Orleans, or some mystery destination. Even if Detroit keeps him, missing the playoffs would put dramatic changes on the table this summer.

While Jackson appears to be the player most likely to be dealt here, moving him only makes sense if the Pistons truly believe they cannot become a title contender with him as a centerpiece. The Boston College product is just 26 years old and has three years remaining on his current contract after this season.

Unless Detroit believes it can't be a contender in the next three years—or gets wowed by a can't-refuse offer—it makes more sense to keep Jackson in place for the foreseeable future.

76ers May Not be Close to Dealing Okafor After All

A few days ago, it seemed like a near certainty that the Philadelphia 76ers would be moving center Jahlil Okafor before the trade deadline. The second-year man had been benched before Philadelphia faced the Miami Heat and didn't travel with the team to face the Charlotte Hornets.

Conventional wisdom—and head coach Brett Brown—suggested that this was because Okafor was close to being dealt.

"If you see me not play him, that's probably going to be the reason," Brown said of Okafor, per Tom Moore of The Intelligencer.

However, Okafor was back with the team for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics (he played 17 minutes), and it seems that isn't as close to leaving Philadelphia as previously thought.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that while the 76ers haven't closed off trade talks completely, a deal isn't imminent.

"The team is not as close to trading the second-year center as it seemed to be in recent days, sources said," Pompey wrote on Wednesday. "The trade talks continue."

Okafor has refused to allow the trade speculation to affect him over the past couple of weeks.

"I'm just trying to focus on playing basketball," Okafor said before Wednesday's game, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com. "It's really difficult with all the rumors, not knowing if I'll be here tomorrow. But I know I'm playing tonight and that's what I'm focusing on."

It's difficult not to like the attitude and the offensive potential of Okafor, but Philadelphia might not be the right spot for him. It seems that it may be best for both parties for Okafor and the 76ers to split. The question is about which team might provide Okafor with the best opportunity to excel and when he might land there.

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to Okafor, and Kennedy believes that they may be the reason why Okafor is still sitting in limbo:

Our best guess is that the 76ers still find a way to move Okafor before the deadline, though a deal may not happen before the end of All-Star Weekend.