5 Ways Antonio Conte Has Bettered Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

3 of 6

Clive Mason/Getty Images

It's still the early days of Conte's reign at Stamford Bridge, so quite how far he will go with blooding Chelsea's youngsters remains to be seen.

What we can't question, though, is how he has shown a desire to do just that.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ola Aina and Nathaniel Chalobah have all benefitted from first-team opportunities this season. The latter has especially been given a platform to show his wares after years of watching on from the sidelines while away on multiple loan moves.

To be fair to Mourinho, he gave a number of Chelsea's young players their debuts with the club. The criticism and frustration was that these would only ever come late on in a campaign when the season was all but over. There was nothing ever riding on those games, and being so late, the players didn't have a chance to build up momentum.

Conte is doing it when things matter. As early as October, we saw Loftus-Cheek, Aina and Chalobah appearing together against Leicester City in the Premier League. It hasn't stopped there, either.

That trio has played over a combined 800 minutes already this season. It's not exactly prolific, but it's a sign of the gradual development that we can expect.

When we compare that fact to Mourinho's first seasons in charge at Chelsea in 2004/05 and his return in 2013/14, young players weren't used nearly as much.

In 2004/05, five youngsters—Lenny Pidgeley, Steven Watt, Anthony Grant, Nuno Morais and Filipe Oliveira—featured for a combined 101 minutes over the course of the season.

In 2013/14, four players—Tomas Kalas, Nathan Ake, Lewis Baker and John Swift—played a combined 196 minutes for Chelsea.

Where Conte is now, with 13 games to go before the league season is out, is a marked improvement.

"He treats us like any of the other players in the team," Chalobah told The Independent in January. "We do feel part of the first-team; we don’t feel like the young ones anymore.”

The manager seems to have an appetite for giving talent a chance, and that has been a major boost to the Chelsea academy.