    GolfDownload App

    Perth International 2017: Thursday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Brett Rumford of Australia acknowledges the gallery on the 7th green during round one of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 at Lake Karrinyup Country Club on February 16, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
    Paul Kane/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Australian Brett Rumford and England's Mark Foster both carded six-under par rounds of 66 to share the lead following the opening day of action on Thursday at the innovative ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in Australia.

    There are 10 players just one shot back and 11 on four-under par, making for a very competitive leaderboard at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

    Here is how things stand following Thursday's play:

    Thursday Leaderboard
    #NatPlayerScoreR1
    T1AUSBrett Rumford-666
    T1ENGMark Foster-666
    T3AUSAdam Blyth-567
    T3USACasey O'Toole-567
    T3AUSDaniel Fox-567
    T3JPNHideto Tanihara-567
    T3AUSJason Scrivener-567
    T3USAJohannes Veerman-567
    T3AUSLucas Herbert-567
    T3ENGRobert Dinwiddie-567
    T3GERSebastian Heisele-567
    EuropeanTour.com

    For the full leaderboard visit EuropeanTour.com.

     

    Perth-born Rumford opened his round in fine fashion. Starting on the 10th, he picked up back-to-back birdies on his opening two holes.

    He gave a shot back with a bogey-five on 13, but successive birdies at 14 and 15 saw him go out in 33.

    Three more shots claimed at the first, fourth and seventh in a bogey-less second nine moved him to six under, and he will look to replicate his form in Friday's play in front of his home crowd.

    Foster also had just one bogey in his round at the 18th—his ninth hole—while he fired birdies at one, four, five, 11, 12, 15 and 16. 

    Meanwhile, Japan's Hideto Tanihara made it to six under on the 12th hole as he carded his seventh birdie of the round, per the European Tour:

    It looked as though he would also finish tied for the lead but, frustratingly, Tanihara bogeyed the last to drop to five under.

    World No. 11 Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field, endured a tough day as he shot a two-over 74 after bogeys at 13, 16 and 18, and a birdie on the 15th.

    Meanwhile, 2010 Open winner and defending Perth champion Louis Oosthuizen is very much in touch with the top of the leaderboard having shot a bogey-less three-under round of 69.

    Given how tight the tournament is after the opening day's play, the South African will be confident he can be firmly in the mix come Sunday's newly formatted proceedings, per Sky Sports.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 