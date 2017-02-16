Casemiro and the 10 Best Goals of the 2016/17 Champions League so Far

1 of 12

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

On a dramatic night of Champions League football, Real Madrid's Casemiro won the adulation of the fans—and the first leg for his team—with a stunning strike from range which beat Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

It was perhaps the best of a handful of spectacular efforts as European football got back underway this week after the winter break, but where does it rank among the best in the Champions League this season?

We've looked at every goal scored through all six gameweeks in the group stage and the first of the knock-out matches to bring you the finest strikes, be they individual efforts, team goals or simply amazing hits such as Casemiro's.