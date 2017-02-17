Why Anthony Martial Should Be a Key Player for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United

1 of 6

Watford defenders look on as Martial scores another goal for United. LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Anthony Martial has played fewer Premier League minutes for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho's management than Marouane Fellaini.

The big Belgian has played 881 minutes so far, spread across 10 starts and nine substitute appearances. Martial has made the same number of starts but just four substitute appearances for a total of 792 minutes of playing time.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan—who was infamously ostracised for a large swathe of the season's early going—has played 97 more minutes than Martial in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford's 10 starts and 10 substitute appearances have netted the youngster 1,045 minutes on the pitch.

These statistics show just how peripheral the 21-year-old French forward has been to Mourinho.

From the outside looking in, the manager's apparent lack of faith in his young charge seems bizarre.

We are not privy to the nuances of his performances in training or any behind-the-scenes issues that may have affected his place in the pecking order. But we can see his on-pitch performances, such as his dazzling effort against Saint-Etienne in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Overall, it seems clear that he should be a near-automatic first-team choice.

Let's take a look at why.