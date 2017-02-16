Biggest Challenges Facing Washington Redskins in 2017 Offseason

7 of 7

Jon Durr/Getty Images

McCloughan has, or at least had, a reputation as one of the brightest general managers in the NFL. Let's face it, he's been billed as a star among personnel circles since coming to Washington two years ago.

However, he didn't do his reputation any favors during last year's draft. It was a suspect class that yielded an injured wide receiver with the first pick, a hybrid defender nobody knew how to use with the second and a clutch of players who didn't even make the final roster.

The main problem with last year's draft picks was how McCloughan and the Redskins got a little too smart for their own good. They ignored obvious team needs and made selections supposedly only expected to be understood by personnel-department geniuses operating in a rarified atmosphere where even the most baffling decisions would make sense if only you had the keys to the private club.

Consider the selection of Doctson as a prime example. It was just the kind of drafting to a strength, best player available, future planning decision the cult of the GM has been built on.

But future planning only works if the player you pick is ready to take on his bigger role when the time comes. Yet Doctson has done nothing to make anyone believe he can take over from Garcon or Jackson in 2017.

The true downside to drafting with one eye on subsequent seasons is how Washington's general manager looked past the glaring holes on the team at the end of 2015. It's why the defense needed a standout lineman then and still needs one now. It's why the running game and inside linebacker rotations remain a mess, because they received no help.

Of course, McCloughan and his supporters would likely respond with a speech about how you should always draft the best player available, regardless of need. Again, it's quicksand thinking, a too-smart answer for an issue that needn't be so complex.

How about drafting the best players you can find to fit your biggest needs? Want a safety? Who is the best one in this draft you think you can get? Need a D-tackle? Find one who fits your scheme requirements, draft him and put him in positions to play to his strengths on the field.

Soundbites aren't going to make the Redskins a consistent winner on McCloughan's watch, but a more balanced approach to team-building will.

It's time to treat free agency as the invaluable resource it is. It's also time to let the draft answer obvious needs.

The framework of a regular playoff team is already here. But Washington will continue to be on the outside looking in if they spend another offseason ignoring their biggest weaknesses.