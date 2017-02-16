Biggest Challenges Facing Washington Redskins in 2017 Offseason
Kirk Cousins has to stay with the Washington Redskins, and so does at least one of his primary wide receivers, DeSean Jackson or Pierre Garcon.
That trio would all be helped further if the team found a featured back and finally established a credible running game.
Even then, the Burgundy and Gold would need a lot of new pieces defensively to ensure the offense isn't as overburdened as it was in 2016. Those pieces must include a productive pass-rusher, a thumping middle linebacker, at least one standout interior lineman and a savvy safety.
All of this makes up a daunting to-do list for general manager Scot McCloughan, but there's no way he can avoid tackling these issues and still hope to field a playoff team in 2017.
McCloughan's two central problems will be balancing the cost of keeping core players, particularly Cousins, with still leaving enough coin available to plug the obvious holes on the roster. Doing the latter will also depend largely on the usually free agent-shy GM finally acknowledging how adding veteran recruits is as important as drafting well.
Making the Right Call on the Quarterback
It's fitting to start with the proverbial elephant in the room; Cousins' future. No other issue will dominate McCloughan's agenda as much and no other decision will have as big an impact on the rest of Washington's offseason plans.
From a playing perspective, the decision is an easy one, so easy it should already be made. The Redskins need to bring Cousins back.
No pro team credibly competes to play regular playoff football without a competent quarterback, not in the league's modern era. It means any QB who can tie his cleats without falling and tasting the dirt becomes worth his weight in gold.
Cousins has proved during the last two seasons he belongs in the competent quarterback category. He's made Pro Bowl trips, set franchise records and made the offense—specifically its explosive passing attack—the strength of the team.
It's also true there are still faults with his game, namely a tendency to force throws into coverage when a bit of game management is called for. However, Cousins is the best quarterback Washington has and is likely to have in the near future. A lack of quality free agents or rookie prospects at the position ensures that.
When the former Redskins general manager, NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly (h/t Chase Goodbread of the league's official site) says no passer in this class is as good as New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, a team fortunate to already have a credible quarterback should hurry up and pay him.
Of course, paying Cousins may not be as simple as it sounds. Team president Bruce Allen wants to keep the No. 8 for the long haul, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post. However, a second franchise tag also remains a viable option, per ESPN's John Keim.
As Keim noted, though, using the same non-exclusive tag the Redskins placed on Cousins last year could be risky in an offseason where 2012's fourth-round pick may have a few suitors: "But if the Redskins tag him this time, there could be a suitor for Cousins: San Francisco. New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was on the Redskins' staff for Cousins' first two seasons and has remained a big fan. Multiple people who know Shanahan well think he will be tempted."
If teams outside the Bay Area also take Casserly's point on board, a steady queue will form for Cousins. Receiving a pair of first-round picks for a tagged quarterback may appeal to the armchair GMs in D.C., but it would do nothing to help the Redskins contend in 2017.
McCloughan and the Redskins may not like it, but they are going to have to pay Cousins.
Choosing the Right Wide Receiver
Garcon or Jackson? One of the game's best and most productive possession receivers or arguably football's most deadly deep threat? You decide.
It's not easy, is it? But it is the decision McCloughan and head coach Jay Gruden (presumably) have to make between two of the primary playmakers on the roster.
Both wideouts are 30, but they still have enough left in the tanks to reasonably expect another 1,000-yard season or two. Cousins has also established a strong rapport with each of his marquee wideouts, having shared 135 passes between the pair in 2016.
The choice is not an easy one, since both have played key roles in the development of the quarterback the past two years.
Garcon is the most dynamic chain-mover in the league. He's a possession specialist who can turn any short throw into a big gain after the catch. The veteran wins consistently over the middle and makes life easier for Cousins.
Then there's Jackson, who every defensive coordinator in football rightly fears. D-Jax is the quick-strike, speed demon who changes games in an instant. Cousins wouldn't get far if he played small ball every week, so he needs Jackson's flair for getting vertical.
Deciding who to let go could depend on McCloughan and Gruden's faith in the ability of the other options currently on the roster. The Redskins have wide receivers who would do what Garcon and Jackson can.
Garcon's possession work is already shared well by Jamison Crowder, while Ryan Grant can also make the tough catches.
As for the deep threat Jackson brings, Washington used a first-round pick on Josh Doctson in 2016 to offer the same quality. Sadly, Jackson's understudy barely saw the field as a rookie. But if there's genuine confidence Doctson will be healthy and productive in year two, it could push Jackson through the exit door.
Other teams won't give the Redskins long to decide between Jackson and Garcon. Indeed, the Los Angeles Rams are already on the latter's case, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post. Meanwhile, Jackson continues to be linked with former team the Philadelphia Eagles.
Choosing the right wide receiver to bring back will maintain the strength of the passing attack and keep Cousins playing at a high level. Getting this call wrong would surely disrupt the strength of the team.
Finding a Running Game
Even if Cousins, Garcon and Jackson all stayed, the Redskins wouldn't get much further than .500 without the balance offered by a credible running game. Finding one will demand recruiting new talent at a position held together by duct tape in recent seasons.
McCloughan thought he had the workhorse this team needs when he reached to select Matt Jones in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. But fumbling issues have seen Jones land squarely on Gruden's naughty list.
The head coach felt more comfortable letting undrafted free agent Robert Kelley carry the load in 2016. The 24-year-old proved a willing and tough runner, but the former Tulane man is merely a grinder, and a pretty limited one at that, lacking breakaway speed or a nifty array of moves.
One problem McCloughan will face when trying to upgrade last season's 21st-ranked rushing attack is the lack of depth at the position in this year's free-agent class. Sure, the group is front-loaded with a marquee name like Le'Veon Bell, but it's tough to believe the Redskins could afford Bell and still keep any one of Cousins, Garcon and Jackson.
It's a similar story with Jamaal Charles, who could become available if the Kansas City Chiefs decide to sever ties, with a lengthy injury record and a hefty contract counting against him, per Cameron DaSilva of Fox Sports.
If he deems the big names potentially available as too expensive, McCloughan will be left looking at a veteran talent pool loaded more with question marks than answers. As previously noted, James Starks of the Green Bay Packers represents Washington's best choice in free agency, but the 30-year-old has never been an every-down back.
The paucity of options in free agency is no doubt why ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. (h/t Jamie Oakes of 247Sports.com) has the Redskins selecting Dalvin Cook in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.
In truth, it will take a combination of veteran help and rookie enthusiasm to solve Washington's woes on the ground. Either way, McCloughan and Gruden cannot let the Redskins enter another season with a one-dimensional attack.
Investing in the Defense
Greg Manusky doesn't want to join Jim Haslett and Joe Barry as defensive coaches whose reputations were ruined by having to work with middling talent as coordinators in Washington.
Manusky's task of fixing a defense ranked 19th in points and 28th in yards last season will be made easier if the Redskins finally invest in this side of the ball, something they didn't do in 2016, according to CSNMid-Atlantic's JP Finlay: "At a little more than $36 million, Scot McCloughan's team ranked 31st out of 32 NFL teams in defensive spending, only ahead of the New Orleans Saints."
It will mean using high-round and multiple draft picks on defense, as well as spending some free-agency dollars on a game-wrecker or two.
The latter shouldn't be a problem since Washington is estimated to have as much as $64,623,935 in salary cap space this year, per Spotrac.com. A good chunk of the money, or at least what's left after handing Cousins a new contract, must be spent retooling a dire front seven.
The Redskins have been pushed around on the ground for two years, but there's no excuse to let the trend continue when the free-agency market is loaded with D-linemen who can change it.
Even a cursory look at the defensive tackle class shows up to half-a-dozen veterans who would instantly become the focal point of a new-look defensive front in Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe fits the bill, as does New England Patriots' zero-technique Alan Branch. There's also Johnathan Hankins of the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys nose guard Terrell McClain, a very underrated player, as well as Kawann Short of the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos starter Sylvester Williams.
It shouldn't be possible for the Redskins to enter yet another season still missing a natural and capable nose tackle to anchor their 3-4 system. Speaking of the three-man line, a disruptive five-technique end such as Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals or Glenn Dorsey of the San Francisco 49ers would also be welcome.
Of course, even the stoutest line isn't enough to make for a consistently miserly defense. This unit also needs linebackers who can track, hit and blitz. Step forward Patriots roving agent of destruction Dont'a Hightower. If he's too expensive, how about Pittsburgh Steelers ace Lawrence Timmons of Manti Te'o of the now Los Angeles Chargers?
The Redskins need a safety, of course they do. Tony Jefferson of the Arizona Cardinals would work. So would Pats man Duron Harmon.
You get the point. There are a plethora of defensive playmakers on the market this year, and the Redskins have the money to sign a few. It would be dereliction of duty for McCloughan not to.
Trusting Free Agency
McCloughan will likely ignore the riches in free agency if he continues to thumb his nose at the veteran market. It's a sentiment he has expressed in the past, and one that has to change in Washington this offseason.
Shortly after he was hired in 2015, McCloughan proudly declared his fidelity to the idea the draft is the best way to build a winning football program, per ESPN.com's John Keim:
The draft is the lifeline of your organization. But you've also got to understand with free agency that's a tool you can use and you can use it in a positive manner. [But] you start dabbling too much in free agency sometimes, you're getting older guys, you're getting medical history.
The thing I liked about what we did in San Fran, what we did in Seattle: We drafted our own, molded our own and re-signed the ones we wanted to re-sign. So all of a sudden now, you train them how you want to train them. See, in Washington, we're going to draft these guys and we are going to draft them and mold them as Redskins. We're not going to have to go out to other organizations and bring in 32- and 33-year-olds who have different plans.
It was the kind of GM speak that makes most fans and pundits weak at the knees. The idea of constructing a young team of players who have grown on the watch of one team, players capable of challenging for Super Bowls for years is the NFL's ultimate dream.
It's a halcyon world view sure to appeal to fans of a Redskins franchise with a history of getting it wrong in free agency. But in reality, McCloughan's view is a pipe dream, flawed thinking that doesn't stand up to scrutiny in modern football.
McCloughan's draft over free agency can't bear close inspection when the Patriots, winners of two of the last three Super Bowls and five overall since 2001, have consistently underpinned their rosters with ageing but still effective old heads.
Consider this season's Patriots team, the one featuring 32-year-old Branch, signed in 2014, at nose tackle. Or how about 31-year-old Chris Long, a free-agent pickup last offseason, playing defensive end. The Pats also traded for Martellus Bennett and having a running game led by veteran LeGarrette Blount, whom New England has signed twice in free agency.
Those are just brief examples, but look at earlier Patriots Super Bowl rosters and you'll find guys like Rodney Harrison, Larry Centers and Ted Washington. Signing 30-somethings has clearly done nothing to harm their chances of winning the big prize.
Nor would it in Washington, not if balance is applied to our view of free agency. For one thing, the veteran market doesn't have to assume greater importance than the draft. It just has to act as complement to it, a legitimate team-building tool this team has ignored for too long.
Also, for every Albert Haynesworth, Adam Archuleta and any of the other high-priced flops Washington signed way back when, there are free agents like Garcon, London Fletcher and Andre Carter, capable players who justified the investment.
McCloughan needs to dip a few toes in the free-agent pool this year. He just needs to be smarter about how he spends the money after getting it wrong with Terrance Knighton, Stephen Paea, Chris Culliver and Junior Galette.
Not Getting Too Smart on Draft Day
McCloughan has, or at least had, a reputation as one of the brightest general managers in the NFL. Let's face it, he's been billed as a star among personnel circles since coming to Washington two years ago.
However, he didn't do his reputation any favors during last year's draft. It was a suspect class that yielded an injured wide receiver with the first pick, a hybrid defender nobody knew how to use with the second and a clutch of players who didn't even make the final roster.
The main problem with last year's draft picks was how McCloughan and the Redskins got a little too smart for their own good. They ignored obvious team needs and made selections supposedly only expected to be understood by personnel-department geniuses operating in a rarified atmosphere where even the most baffling decisions would make sense if only you had the keys to the private club.
Consider the selection of Doctson as a prime example. It was just the kind of drafting to a strength, best player available, future planning decision the cult of the GM has been built on.
But future planning only works if the player you pick is ready to take on his bigger role when the time comes. Yet Doctson has done nothing to make anyone believe he can take over from Garcon or Jackson in 2017.
The true downside to drafting with one eye on subsequent seasons is how Washington's general manager looked past the glaring holes on the team at the end of 2015. It's why the defense needed a standout lineman then and still needs one now. It's why the running game and inside linebacker rotations remain a mess, because they received no help.
Of course, McCloughan and his supporters would likely respond with a speech about how you should always draft the best player available, regardless of need. Again, it's quicksand thinking, a too-smart answer for an issue that needn't be so complex.
How about drafting the best players you can find to fit your biggest needs? Want a safety? Who is the best one in this draft you think you can get? Need a D-tackle? Find one who fits your scheme requirements, draft him and put him in positions to play to his strengths on the field.
Soundbites aren't going to make the Redskins a consistent winner on McCloughan's watch, but a more balanced approach to team-building will.
It's time to treat free agency as the invaluable resource it is. It's also time to let the draft answer obvious needs.
The framework of a regular playoff team is already here. But Washington will continue to be on the outside looking in if they spend another offseason ignoring their biggest weaknesses.
