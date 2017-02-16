    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Future Reportedly to Be Decided at End of the Season

    Arsenal London's French headcoach Arsene Wenger follows the press conference at the stadium in Munich, southern Germany, on February 14, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal London. / AFP / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager will reportedly be decided at the end of the season, following the Gunners' 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg. 

    According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, there is "no prospect of Wenger leaving before the summer," and he has the offer of a new contract on the table—his current deal expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

    Ornstein added that the decision on whether the 67-year-old—in charge of Arsenal since 1996—will stay "will be mutual between the Frenchman and the club."

    Though they still have the second leg to play at the Emirates Stadium on March 7, following Wednesday's humiliation Arsenal look set to crash out of of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh consecutive season—and for the third time to Bayern.

    The reaction to Arsenal's defeat on Wednesday was instant and inevitable, with Wenger's position being widely questioned by former players and pundits alike.

    Former Gunner Martin Keown suggested the French manager has never been under more pressure, per BT Sport Football:

    Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Cross indicated that Wenger is nearing the end of his time at Arsenal:

    If Wenger does decide to bring his career to an end at the close of the season, he will be remembered as one of the greatest to manage in England, having won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups.

    Premier League Table: Top Six
    #TeamPlWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea25193352183460
    2Manchester City25164551292252
    3Tottenham Hotspur25148346182850
    4Arsenal25155554282650
    5Liverpool25147454302449
    6Manchester United25139338211748
    Sky Sports

    However, his last league title was back in 2004 and Arsenal's challenge for 2016-17 is already effectively over as they are 10 points back from leaders Chelsea in fourth.

    Given how close it is at the top of the Premier League, the Gunners could even fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, a fate which could also likely spell the end of Wenger's time at Arsenal.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 