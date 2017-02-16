Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Future Reportedly to Be Decided at End of the Season

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager will reportedly be decided at the end of the season, following the Gunners' 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, there is "no prospect of Wenger leaving before the summer," and he has the offer of a new contract on the table—his current deal expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Ornstein added that the decision on whether the 67-year-old—in charge of Arsenal since 1996—will stay "will be mutual between the Frenchman and the club."

Though they still have the second leg to play at the Emirates Stadium on March 7, following Wednesday's humiliation Arsenal look set to crash out of of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh consecutive season—and for the third time to Bayern.

The reaction to Arsenal's defeat on Wednesday was instant and inevitable, with Wenger's position being widely questioned by former players and pundits alike.

Former Gunner Martin Keown suggested the French manager has never been under more pressure, per BT Sport Football:

Meanwhile, the Mirror's John Cross indicated that Wenger is nearing the end of his time at Arsenal:

If Wenger does decide to bring his career to an end at the close of the season, he will be remembered as one of the greatest to manage in England, having won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups.

Premier League Table: Top Six # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 34 60 2 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 22 52 3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 46 18 28 50 4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 26 50 5 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 24 49 6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 17 48 Sky Sports

However, his last league title was back in 2004 and Arsenal's challenge for 2016-17 is already effectively over as they are 10 points back from leaders Chelsea in fourth.

Given how close it is at the top of the Premier League, the Gunners could even fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, a fate which could also likely spell the end of Wenger's time at Arsenal.