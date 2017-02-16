Mark Clattenburg Reportedly Set to Quit as Premier League Ref over Frustrations

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Referee Mark Clattenburg is reportedly set to quit the Premier League before the next round of fixtures starts on Feb. 25.

According to Phil Cadden of The Sun, having attempted to be released from his contract with Professional Game Match Officials Limited at the end of last year, the 41-year-old official is set to walk away for good, as he is frustrated by a lack of support: "[Clattenburg] is unhappy with the PGMOL management, the way it is run, the management style of Mike Riley as well as the lack of support and quality coaching on offer."

Rated by many as one of the top referees in the Premier League, Clattenburg enjoyed a stellar 2015-16 season, taking charge of the UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup finals.

Per Cadden, he has a number of options on where he can move on to, having received offers from BT Sport to replace Howard Webb on their punditry roster and also from the Saudi Arabia Federation.

Craig Hope reported in the Daily Mail that Clattenburg had potential options in both the United States and China.

Clattenburg has refereed in the Premier League since 2004 and earned a reputation as "the best referee in Europe," per Hope.

Should he quit the English top flight before the next matchday, his final game in charge will have been Arsenal's 2-0 win over Hull City.

It was not one of his better performances, as he failed to spot the fact that Alexis Sanchez's opener went in off his hand, while he arguably should have sent Kieran Gibbs off for taking out Lazar Markovic, who would have been through on goal.

Per Webb on BBC 606, Clattenburg made the correct decision on Sanchez's goal given the letter of the law:

And he will be a loss to the Premier League should he decide to quit, as he is one of the more consistently impressive referees, hence his fine reputation.