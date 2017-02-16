Paul Scholes Talks Jose Mourinho, Wayne Rooney, Manchester United and More

Jon Super/Associated Press

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has thrown his support behind Jose Mourinho and the manager's appreciation of the club's DNA in an interview with Chris Wheeler for the Daily Mail.

Scholes was critical of ex-Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal, whom he said "couldn't get [possession] out of his head," and was keen to point out that the new United manager is refreshingly different in style.

Scholes said:

"It was difficult at the start, but Mourinho can change his style of football," he said, per Wheeler. "He was quite defensive at Chelsea but there was no DNA there. He's come to a club where fans and people expect a certain way of playing and it wasn't adhered to for the last two years. He understood that he needed to give the fans what they wanted."

Manchester United are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and, despite currently residing in sixth, they are a mere four points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Scholes appears to have been won round after the Red Devils' upturn in form.

"Mourinho is getting all aspects of [pleasing United fans] right," he said. "They are a difficult team to play against, as well as a good team to play for."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Scholes has admitted that things looked bad after a rocky start for Mourinho, but he now wishes the Portuguese had been chosen as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor in 2013.

"He has the stature to be United manager, the reputation and presence," he said, per Wheeler. "I just wish it had happened three years ago! There was concern among my mates who are United fans. Can we cope with his histrionics at other clubs? He also had a reputation for being there two or three years then going. But since then it's been totally different. He's been very impressive."

After predicting United will finish in the top four, Scholes also suggested the team are "only a couple of players away" from challenging for a title.

"I would bring in a controlling midfield player," the former England international said. "A centre-forward to help Ibrahimovic. [Antoine] Griezmann—or [Sergio] Aguero wouldn't be bad!"

He also believes potential defensive struggles against top sides may up the need for a new centre-back.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

While things are looking rosy for the majority of the United squad, there is one player whose move to the fringes could cause Mourinho problems down the line. The Wayne Rooney conundrum is not going away any time soon, and Scholes believes the England captain must be feeling agitated.

"It's a strange one," he said. "No one will be more frustrated than Wayne at not playing. Being a sub will be driving him up the wall. When he gets his chance, he has to take it because he has real competition."



When pressed on how he sees the United striker's issues being resolved, Scholes was clear on what he expects the 31-year-old to do. Rooney will not stick around, even though his contract does not expire until 2020.

"If it carries on going the way it is, I can't [see him staying for two more years]. Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he's in and out of the team. I don't see him as a player who will accept that. He will want to be at a team where he's playing every week."



Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Rooney recently told Sky Sports he is "committed" to United, per Sacha Pisani for Goal, amid growing rumours of a departure. He has been touted with a move to China, per Samuel Luckhurst for Manchester Evening News.

Scholes was also vocal about another United forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and was asked if he thought the Swede was having a "negative impact" on certain players.

"I don't think so," he said, per Wheeler. "It will be a great education playing with someone like that. I don't see [Anthony] Martial as a centre-forward anyway. He doesn't have the cleverness to be a centre-forward for United but as a left-winger he could be one of the best in the world. Ibrahimovic isn't stopping him developing."

Marcus Rashford's diminished game time since Ibrahimovic's arrival is also of little concern to Scholes.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

"He's 19 and better coming into games at the moment on the left or right-hand side," the United legend said. "He should be watching Ibrahimovic every day in training. I'm sure he's capable of taking over that role one day."

For now, Scholes appears satisfied with the progress the squad is making and confident of a successful final three months of the season. Indeed, if things continue to improve at this rate, he won't be the only ex-United player wishing Mourinho had joined the club immediately after Ferguson retired.

It has been a difficult three years for the club, but finally Scholes' beloved Manchester United are back on the up.