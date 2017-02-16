Manchester City Transfer News: Thomas Lemar Battle with Chelsea, Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in their bid to sign AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Atletico Madrid may also join the race to sign the 21-year-old Frenchman should they lose Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United in the summer.

According to L'Equipe (via Jack Rathborn of ESPN FC), Monaco will demand at least £30 million for Lemar, who would be a fine addition to both Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte's squads.

The France international has been superb in 2016-17, netting seven goals and providing six assists as Monaco have opened up a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

According to beIN Sports' Matt Spiro, Lemar is stalling on a new contract with the French side, while Bayern Munich are also interested in him:

Predominantly a left-winger, the young attacker can also play on the right flank or through the middle.

Per football writer Andrew Gibney, he would be another fine talent in a City attack that already includes impressive youngsters Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane:

Chelsea are likely to fight hard to beat City to Lemar, though, as "Conte is desperate to bring more dynamism to his attacking trident," per Rathborn.

While Monaco will be loath to let him go given his immense contribution to Leonardo Jardim's side this season, both City and Chelsea have more than enough financial clout to put in a tempting offer.

Indeed, the French side could benefit if a bidding war breaks out between City, Chelsea, Atleti and Bayern.

After a poor run of form towards the end of 2016, City have looked in fine fettle of late and are second in the Premier League table.

While they are eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and unlikely to win the title this season, Guardiola's side will surely be in the mix in 2017-18, and Lemar would be a big asset in helping them achieve their goals.