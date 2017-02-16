Jaromir Jagr Scores 1,900th Career Point with Assist vs. Sharks

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jaromir Jagr turned 45 on Wednesday, and he celebrated in style by tallying the 1,900th point of his career with an assist in the third period of the Florida Panthers' clash with the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, according to the NHL on Twitter.

NHL on NBC relayed video of the historic moment:

Jagr was already one of four players in NHL history with at least 1,800 points entering Wednesday's tilt, but he now resides in a more exclusive club following the milestone.

According to Hockey-Reference.com, Jagr and Wayne Gretzky are the only players in league history to top 1,900 points for their careers.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Blinn used the occasion to poke fun at Jagr's never-ending career:

But as 13 WREX's Dan Cohen noted, Jagr doesn't stand a chance of catching The Great One even though he's proved to be an ageless wonder:

Jagr's time on ice has continued to dwindle as he's entered his mid-40s, but he's proved to be remarkably effective during his short spurts on the ice.

Following Wednesdays 6-5 overtime win, he's now tallied 10 goals and 22 assists through 55 games this season.

"It amazes me every day because just when you think he can’t do it anymore, he has a phenomenal game," Panthers interim head coach Tom Rowe said, per the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter. "You need to be with Jags every day and watch what he does. He spends an incredible amount of time exercising."

At this rate, there's no reason to believe his improbable journey will come to a screeching halt soon.

Jagr has defied the odds ever since he arrived in South Florida, and the way he's maintained a steady output into his mid-40s has been jaw-dropping, to say the least.

Now it's time to see if he can help push the Panthers into postseason position as the regular season prepares to wind down.