Alex Ovechkin Briefly Leaves Game 5 vs. Maple Leafs with Leg Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin suffered a left leg injury in the first period of Game 5 on Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs following a collision with Nazem Kadri.



According to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur, Ovechkin couldn't put any weight on the leg as he left the ice to be escorted back to the locker room. However, he was on the ice to begin the second period of the Round 1 matchup, per Sportsnet:

Not only has Ovechkin operated as one of the NHL's premier offensive forces over the past decade-plus, but he's been consistent in terms of his availability.

The six-time scoring champion has missed a grand total of four games combined dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season, and that good fortune in the medical department has enabled him to churn out stellar numbers.

This past season, Ovechkin tallied 33 goals and 36 assists for a Capitals team that was the class of the Eastern Conference all year long.

Luckily, it appears the injury looked worse than it actually is. Should Ovechkin need to miss any time, T.J. Oshie, Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams will be called upon to step up and stabilize Washington's offense.