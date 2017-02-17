Biggest Sleepers in Power 5 College Football Conferences in 2017

1 of 11

Not too many people would have predicted Penn State would play in the Big Ten Championship Game, much less win it, before the start of the 2016 season. Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

In 2016, the buzz was about programs like Colorado and Penn State.

Not too many people were talking about them at the end of the previous season, and both coaches were widely believed to be on the hot seat. Instead, they surprised the college football world in a big way and with magical years the teams played for conference championships.

In sports, they're called sleepers.

According to Vocabulary.com, a sleeper is "something that succeeds when no one thought it would." That definitely describes the Buffaloes and Nittany Lions.

Yet not all sleepers are created equal. Whereas Washington would have been a good pick to be a sleeper in the Pac-12 and went on to land a spot in the College Football Playoff, so would have been Louisville despite coming off an 8-5 season, and Georgia Tech following a 3-9 year.

The tricky part is picking next season's sleepers beforehand, not just overall, but in each Power 5 conference and division. Some of these will be a little more obvious that others, but all appear to be programs going in the right direction.