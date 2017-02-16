    NBA All-Star Celebrity GameDownload App

    NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2017 Rosters for East vs. West

    TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 12: Win Butler #34 of Team Canada poses with the MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Mountain Dew as part of 2016 All-Star Weekend at the Ricoh Coliseum on February 12, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ron Turenne/Getty Images
    Paul KasabianCorrespondent IFebruary 16, 2017

    The 15th NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will take place on Friday at 7 p.m., with ESPN journalists (and new hosts of the 6 p.m. SportsCenter) Jemele Hill and Michael Smith leading the East and West teams, respectively.

    The two celebrity squads will square off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. ESPN will televise the event.

    Here's a look at both rosters and breakdowns of each, starting with the West.

                     

    West Coaches

    CoachOccupation
    Michael SmithESPN Journalist (SportsCenter)
    Draymond GreenNBA Player (Golden State Warriors)
    Rocsi DiazTV Personality (best known for hosting 
    106 & Park)

            

    West Roster

    PlayerOccupation
    Miles BrownActor (best known for Black-ish)
    Tom CavanaghActor (best known for Ed, The Flash)
    Mark CubanDallas Mavericks owner, entrepreneur, Shark Tank shark
    Baron DavisFormer NBA player (Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors among others)
    Andy GrammerRecording artist (best known for "Honey, I'm Good")
    Jiang JinfuActor and model (best known for Xuan-Yuan Sword: Scar Of Sky)
    Anthony MackieActor (best known for The Hurt Locker and Captain America: Civil War)
    Romeo MillerActor, recording artist (best known for No. 1 single "My Baby" when he was known as Lil' Romeo, and he has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies)
    Hasan MinhajActor, comedian (best known for his role as a correspondent on The Daily Show)
    Master PActor, recording artist, rap mogul, entrepreneur (best known for starting No Limit Records and two albums produced in late 1990sGhetto D and MP da Last Donthat went three-time and four-time platinum)
    Candace ParkerCurrent WNBA player (Los Angeles Sparks)
    Aaron SanchezCelebrity chef (best known for being a judge on Chopped)

     

    This roster is stacked, featuring one of the best women's basketball players of all time (Parker), a former NBA star (Davis, who averaged 16 points and seven assists per game), a player who scored 17 points in the 2008 celebrity game (Master P, who also tried out for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors) and his son Romeo Miller, who played high school basketball and briefly at USC.

    The four of them could carry this team, although I wonder if Mark Cuban has a little Bruce Bowen in him and shines as a tenacious defensive specialist who can knock down the corner three.

    For head coach Michael Smith, the strategy should be pretty simple. Start Davis at the point, Romeo at shooting guard, Mark Cuban at small forward and the 6'3" Master P and 6'4" Candace Parker down low.

    As for subs, Smith should lead off with whoever has the most basketball experience and at least has a semblance of an idea regarding fundamentals, as these games are largely frenzied and chaotic.

                                                       

    East Coaches

    CoachOccupation
    Jemele HillESPN journalist (SportsCenter)
    Kyle LowryNBA player (Toronto Raptors)
    Fat JoeRecording artist (best known for his No. 1 single "Lean Back")

                      

    East Roster

    PlayerOccupation
    Brandon ArmstrongFormer professional basketball player (best known for impersonations of NBA players on YouTube)
    Win ButlerRecording artist (lead singer, Arcade Fire)
    Nick CannonActor, recording artist (best known as former host for America's Got Talent among other shows)
    Rachel DeMitaHost, NBA2KTV
    Ansel ElgortActor, recording artist (best known for the movie The Fault in Our Stars)
    Marc LasryMilwaukee Bucks owner, hedge fund manager
    Caleb McLaughlinActor (best known for Stranger Things)
    Peter RosenbergRadio DJ, co-host, TV show host (best known for Ebro in the Morning and The Michael Kay Show)
    Oscar SchmidtFormer professional basketball player who had a 30-year career in Brazil and Europe. Best known for his role on the Brazilian national team, playing in five Olympic Games.
    Lindsey WhalenCurrent WNBA player (Minnesota Lynx)
    Jason WilliamsFormer NBA player (best known for time on Sacramento Kings when he rose to fame for his ball-handling skills)
    Kris WuActor, recording artist, model (best known for role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage)

    This team isn't so bad either.

    Win Butler was basically the Andre Drummond of last year's celebrity game with 15 points and 14 boards in just 22 minutes. The 6'4" Butler has a tall task ahead of him, though, as he might face off against Candace Parker.

    Expect Jason Williams to run the point for the West side and pull off some of the moves that gave him fame during his playing days:

    Brandon Armstrong should join him in the backcourt and pretend he's James Harden or Russell Westbrook:

    Otherwise, Hill should employ a three-guard lineup to start and have Whalen join Armstrong and Williams in the backcourt.

    Then, Oscar Schmidt, who was a wing player when active but is 6'8", should go down low and use his distinct height advantage. He could be like the Nikola Jokic of this celebrity game, in that he'd be a big man with point guard skills.

    Schmidt may be 59 years old now, but he's one of the best world basketball players of all time. I'm not about to bet against him.

    As for the bench, Rachel DeMita earned a scholarship to Division I Old Dominion University, so she could be the sixth person and give a breather to one of the three guards on the floor.

    Outside of DeMita, Hill should employ the same strategy as Smith and just play the celebrities who actually know basketball fundamentals.

